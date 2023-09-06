Police Seek Pistol Whipping Perpetrator — Deerfield

Posted on 06 September 2023 by JLusk

A man was brutally pistol-whipped in broad daylight, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit need your help identifying and locating the armed and dangerous individual involved.

The violent encounter occurred at approximately 7:56 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, near the 100 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. The victim told investigators he was attacked by an unknown individual while standing near a parking lot.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the victim walking down a sidewalk prior to the assault. The subject is seen exiting a light-colored vehicle and approaching the victim. The two appear to exchange words, and that is when detectives say the subject reaches into his waistband and pulls out a gun. The two then wrestle for the firearm before the perpetrator gains control and repeatedly strikes the victim.

The video shows the physical altercation spilling onto the roadway as the victim desperately attempts to defend himself. The armed subject then abruptly stops and walks back to the vehicle, where another individual hands the attacker what detectives believe to be a rifle.

The victim quickly walks away as the subject, now armed with a long-barreled firearm, walks around the parked car in his direction. The subject then enters the vehicle, with his accomplice, and flees the scene.

See video by clicking here

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the subject’s identity or whereabouts to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4328 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.