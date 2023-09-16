Posted on 16 September 2023 by JLusk

Get ready to run… or walk… Dunn’s Run is back. On October 1, the popular 5 mile/ 5 K Walk/ Run will begin at the crack of dawn on Deerfield’s beach. Winners will receive trophies and there will be vendors on hand. It is a great family-friendly activity whether you participate or just cheer them on. This is the 27th year for the event that was named for its founder, the late JR Dunn. The event, which is presented by JM Family Enterprises, continues in his name and still gives back to the Boys & Girls Club.

For more information, visit www.DunnsRun.com.