Link To Deerfield History, David Butler passes away

Posted on 11 October 2023 by JLusk

Robert David Butler, age 75, of Miami, Florida passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023. Known by “David,” he was a link to history here in Deerfield Beach as his parents, Bob and Martha Butler, owned the mid-century modern home now occupied by the Deerfield Beach Historical Society as their cultural center. David Butler was instrumental in making that happen as the only child of the couple, who had passed away.

David’s grandfather was GE Butler, the first mayor of Deerfield Beach, and his uncle was JD Butler, who built the historic Butler House across the street back in 1923. It is one of the oldest homes in the area.

The Historical Society is deeply indebted to David for allowing them to occupy the now cultural center, which has become a home to workshops, classes, art exhibitions, movie presentations and more since.

A visitation for Robert will be held Monday, October 16, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 217 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach followed by a funeral service from noon to 1 p.m. A committal service will occur Monday, October 16, 2023 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at Deerfield Beach Memorial Cemetery, 380 NE 6 Ave., Deerfield Beach.