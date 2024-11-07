Deerfield Beach Middle School Students Experience Democracy in Action

Posted on 07 November 2024 by JLusk

In a historic first for the school, Deerfield Beach Middle School transformed into a bustling polling center as more than 1,100 students participated in a mock presidential and Florida senatorial election. Through a partnership with the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office, students experienced an authentic voting environment with official voting booths and polling center signage. In a historic first for the school, Deerfield Beach Middle School transformed into a bustling polling center as more than 1,100 students participated in a mock presidential and Florida senatorial election. Through a partnership with the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office, students experienced an authentic voting environment with official voting booths and polling center signage.

While sixth and eighth-grade students cast their ballots for U.S. President and Florida Senator, seventh-graders participated in an additional democratic exercise—using write-in votes to elect their grade-level president. The inaugural mock election generated tremendous excitement among students, building momentum for their future participation in real elections.

“This real-world experience helps our students understand the importance of civic engagement and prepares them to become active participants in our democracy,” said Dr. Latori Fulton, Principal of Deerfield Beach Middle School. “By experiencing the voting process firsthand, our students are better equipped to fulfill their future roles as informed citizens.”

The civics lesson extended beyond the ballot box as students tackled real-world budget decisions. Each student received $100 in play money to allocate across critical government sectors, including healthcare, transportation, education, immigration, environmental protection, and defense. The exercise highlighted the complex trade-offs involved in government spending decisions.

School Board leaders Debra Hixon, Vice Chair, Countywide At-Large, Seat 9, and Nora Rupert, District 7 Board Member, visited the school to support the initiative and observe students participating in the democratic process.

“Our goal was to make the democratic process tangible and meaningful for our students,” said Candace Woodson, DBMS 7th grade civics teacher and event coordinator who worked alongside the school’s PTSA to organize the event. “By combining the mock election with practical budget decisions, students gained valuable insights into how their votes influence government priorities. The objective was to educate and empower students to be the change they want to see and understand the importance of exercizing their American right to vote.”

–Photos & copy provided by DBMS.