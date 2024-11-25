62nd Annual CHAOS Pompano Beach Lighthouse Point/Deerfield Beach Holiday Boat Parade

The Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting “A Salute to our First Responders” when the Pompano Beach Holiday Boat Parade, the longest-running boat parade in the nation, sets sail on Friday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m., rain or shine.

The magical parade on the water begins at Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach, proceeds north through the Hillsboro Bridge, and ends at the Deerfield Beach/Boca Raton border line at Sullivan Park.

The beautifully decorated boats glowing with colorful lights, holiday decorations, and music will dazzle thousands of spectators who line the Intracoastal Waterway. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be the final boat waving to everyone watching the parade.

The Grand Marshals are the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Firefighters and the all-new “Ely fire cadets,” young people training to become firefighters.

The MCs, judges, and viewing stand will be at Miraggio Italian Grill, at 3100 E. Atlantic Boulevard (SE side of the Atlantic Boulevard Bridge). There will be plenty of parking and seats for over 300 people. Spectator viewing bleachers will also be located at Alsdorf Park on 14th Street Causeway, 2974 NE 14 Street.

This year, the Boat Parade will be streamed live on the Chamber’s YouTube page.

The Parade will be live video streamed and can be viewed by logging on the Pompano Beach/ Margate/Lighthouse Point Chamber Facebook Page at: www.facebook.com/pompanobeachchamber.

The NE 14th Street Causeway and Atlantic Boulevard Intracoastal Waterway Bridges will be locked into the open position from 6:15 p.m. until the parade passes. Please seek alternate routes to and from the beach during this time.

For more information call 954-941-2940.