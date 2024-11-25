Get Ready for the Most Festive Night of the Year: The Yuletide Parade in Pompano Beach!

Mark your calendars for Thursday, December 5th at 6:30 p.m. (rain date: December 12th) because the Yuletide Parade is back, and it’s going to be bigger, brighter, and full of holiday cheer!

This annual Pompano Beach tradition is the perfect way to kick off the season. Local high school bands rock the streets, colorful floats light up the night, toe-tapping live performances, and, of course, a special appearance by Santa Claus himself.

The parade will start on Riverside Drive, cruising west down Atlantic Boulevard, and wrapping up at SE 24th Avenue — a route full of fun and festive surprises.

Want to get even more involved? They are accepting float applications and sponsorships! For details, visit www.parks.pompanobeachfl.gov.