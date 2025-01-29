Runway to the Cure–Feb.1

Posted on 29 January 2025 by JLusk

Friedreich’s Ataxia is a rare inherited condition that damages the nervous system that causes muscle weakness, balance issues and sensory deficits that worsen over time. It has no cure. And it effects people all over the world, including right here in Deerfield Beach.

Many may know Carly Magnuson, who has been written about many times in The Observer through the years for her efforts to raise money toward Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) —a national public non-profit tax exempt 501c(3) organization (EIN #52-2122720) that funds and facilitates research progress in Friedreich’s Ataxia.

Now, there is an event happening on Saturday, Feb. 1 that helps that cause. Called Runway to the Cure, that event will be held at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport hosted by Banyan Air. The party will take place in their airplane hanger from 6 to 10 pm and will include a buffet dinner, drinks, music and a silent auction.

For more information, click here Runway to the Cure 2025 – Campaign.