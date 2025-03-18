3rd Annual Deerfield Beach Plein Air Festival–April 5

Posted on 18 March 2025 by JLusk

The Deerfield Beach Historical Society Museum and Cultural Center is proud to host 10 top Plein Air artists from South Florida for the 3rd Annual Plein Air Festival. The event will be held April 5 from 3-6 p.m.at the Historic Butler House, 380 East Hillsboro Blvd ., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441.

Artists will paint live starting at 1 p.m., at the historic Butler House and Cultural Center grounds. The public is invited to watch these talented artists create artworks in a diversity of styles and a variety of mediums including oils, watercolors, gauche and acrylics.

From 4:30-6 p.m. there will be a reception that includes a silent auction of the plein air paintings and you can meet the artists. There will be light refreshments, music and trivia games. All paintings will be displayed and available to purchase.

“When you purchase one of the plein air paintings, you will take home an authentic historic memory,” states Debby Coles-Dobay, Art Moves You founder and Plein Air Festival organizer. “By hosting this event, The Deerfield Beach Historical Society is truly documenting history as it blossoms into the cultural hub of Deerfield Beach.”

Participating artists: Pam Ayres, Monica Meerwarth Fernsell, Linda Fleischman, Susan McKenna List, Andres Lopez, Mary Lynch, Ralph Papa, Deb van Riet, Carl Stoveland and Nancy Tilles.

On Saturday, March 29, from 2-3:30 p.m., Ralph Papa will talk about “En Plein Air,” painting in the open air, and share his Plein Air Journey.

For more information and to interview the artists, contact event organizer, Debby Coles-Dobay at debby_cmi@mac.com or call 561-632-7992.