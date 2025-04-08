Boca Raton Hits 100 With Fanfare

Posted on 08 April 2025 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

The City of Boca Raton is turning 100 this year! The city sprouted from a humble agricultural beginning to the bustling city it is today. The city is marking this anniversary in grand style with a Centennial Celebration Weekend.

The festivities for this family-friendly event begin with a concert at Mizner Park (590 Plaza Real) with the iconic band Weezer on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

The concert is followed by a high-tech drone show at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) on Sunday, May 25, 2025 with two shows at 8:15 p.m. & 9:15 p.m.(doors open at 7:30 p.m.).

“Boca Raton’s Centennial Weekend is a celebration of our city’s rich history and bright future. From world-class entertainment to cutting-edge innovation, this weekend showcases everything that makes Boca Raton special,” said Mayor Scott Singer. “Whether you’re rocking out at Mizner Park, marveling at the drone show at BRiC, or raising a glass to 100 incredible years, we invite everyone to be part of this unforgettable milestone.”

To mark the occasion, Prosperity Brewers has created a limited-edition craft beer brewed exclusively for this weekend.

For the safety of everyone in attendance, there are certain restrictions as to what can be brought into the events. There are no pets, sparklers, fireworks, drones, alcohol, glass bottles or coolers permitted.

Ready to celebrate? Tickets range from $40 to $124.50 and go on sale April 11 at 10 a.m. Get tickets now before they sell out at https://www.axs.com/artists/104969/weezer-tickets.