Madre’s Clothing Opens

Posted on 08 August 2025 by Rachel Galvin

On Sunday, August 3, young families arrived at the Deerfield Beach Housing Authority building within Stanley Terrace for the grand opening of Madre’s Closet. This new nonprofit organization will provide clothing, school supplies and more to children. On this day, they were handing out uniforms for kids to go back to school. They will be providing a variety of items every month.

Madre’s Closet is owned by Pastor Tony Guadagnino and his wife Roz. It is named after their daughter, Marrina, and grandson, Andre, who died by violent means last summer. Marrina had just started school and wanted to be a teacher and help kids. This is her parents’ way of continuing that dream.

Their hope is that their nonprofit organization will give kids hope, uplift them and help to keep their spirits alive, while commemorating their own daughter and grandson in the process.

On opening day, they also provided food and drinks. Uniforms were handed out by members of the Delta Lodge #519 and members of Deerfield Kiwanis West primarily.

Kids who lived in Stanley Terrace each could pick two tops and two bottoms, whereas those from outside of the community could pick one. They also plan on having additional clothing items, toys and more, and eventually clothing for adults to help them be confident for job interviews, etc.

For now, the location will be at 412 SW 2nd Street in Deerfield, but they hope to be in a bigger space with offices sometime soon.

Those wanting more information can call Terry Scott, who collaborated on the event, at 728-206-1590.