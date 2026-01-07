Deerfield Commission Holds off on BSO Vote to Gather More Intel

Posted on 07 January 2026 by Rachel Galvin

The Deerfield Beach Commission voted on Jan. 6 during a commission meeting to delay voting on the long-term decision to stay with BSO or leave it tonight. They decided instead to take up the proposal by the BSO sheriff to engage in further study to determine the true cost of the decision. The sheriff said he would agree to extending the BSO contract for two years and even pay for the study by a group of the commission’s choosing. The decision did not come quickly. The packed house included many residents who got up and voiced their opinion on the matter, with most agreeing that more study needed to be done and questioning the numbers that had already been said as far as how much the city would save by leaving BSO. The meeting overall took about 4 1/2 hours. This topic was the most popular of topics and came at the end, as agenda number 6.



Also at the meeting, among the many topics, a new discount card called Grow Deerfield Beach, which is available to residents was explained. Residents can get the card in various places around the city and businesses can include themselves in the list of participating businesses. It gives residents discounts for shopping and utilizing businesses that are local.



At the end of the meeting, when the commissioners spoke, District 3 Commissioner Daniel Shanetzky mentioned that the Century Village main gate is now open. Residents there will have a free CPR class on Jan. 26th, thanks to BSO. Also, he mentioned there are new sidewalks in Crystal Lake and in the Meadows, there will be a Health Fair on Jan. 9.



Vice Mayor Preston mentioned there will be a MLK Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 17, a neighborhood clean-up with everyone meeting at Bernard Adams Municipal Complex. The first 50 volunteers get t-shirts free. Also, on Jan. 19, on MLK Jr. Day, there will be a parade starting at 10 a.m. from Pioneer Park to Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex. There also will be entertainment afterward, a children’s area, free hot dogs and hamburgers, a praise dance and more. He encouraged everyone to come celebrate and mentioned that the debate they had on this day was democracy in action.



These were just a few of the many topics discussed and comments made during the meeting. You can listen to it in its entirety on the city’s YouTube site.