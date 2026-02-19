Film Fest Comes to Deerfield Beach

Posted on 19 February 2026 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

As the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival celebrates its 40th year, it has expanded beyond its headquarters at Savor Cinema and included a wide range of additional venues for its festival. One of the venues included in the mix is Deerfield’s own Paragon Theater (3894 W. Hillsboro Blvd.) Locals will find films shown there from Feb. 20-26.

People will find a wide variety of feature films to choose from, from “Saffron Robe,” a visually engaging documentary about school for underserved children teaching Lao Theravada Buddhist monk philosophy and culture, to “Sharks,” a black-and-white neo-noir drama-thriller about a man on the margins of society who becomes ensnared in a criminal underworld. These are just two of the many films of varied topics available throughout the festival.

They really have chosen a great selection of movies this year and you can check out the entire schedule, along with ticket information at www.fliff.com. The Deerfield Beach Historical Society members get a special discount for films as well.