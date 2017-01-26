By Gary Curreri Pompano Beach Middle School girls basketball coach Brittany Harvard knows firsthand what it means to put together a perfect season and in the process be MVP for county champion. Harvard recently guided her team to a 14-0 season and the Broward County Middle School championship with a convincing 65-29 victory over Pembroke […]

By “Cinema” Dave http://cinemadave.livejournal.com As we come to an end of Small Business Appreciation Month, I have often wondered if there have been any movies that have presented small business in a positive light. Beyond some Hallmark Hall of Fame movies, most Hollywood motion pictures present business practices in a negative light. Some of these […]

If you are up late at night tonight (well, actually early Jan. 23 morning), you are seeing the storm hitting our area. Beware of the weather as it is set to get worse for our area. There is a Tornado Watch under effect. Check out WPTV on Facebook. They have a live feed of weather… […]

By Gary Curreri When Pompano Cowboys Mitey Mites coach Ronnie McDougle began their inaugural season in the Gold Coast Pop Warner Conference, he had a vision. McDougle said the season started off with many new players, and the coaches put together a staff that helped players that needed guidance and new goal setting. “The goal […]

By Rachel Galvin For five decades, Joe Biondo has been creating his pizza creations. In 2015, he moved from his location in The Cove Shopping Center, where he had been for five years, and moved to his current location in the Deerfield Square Shopping Center (606 S. Federal Hwy.) He credits the move as his […]

Crime Watch CRIME WATCH Posted on 26 January 2017 Deerfield Beach Jan. 6: Two men were observed stealing a motorcycle from the driveway of a man living at 1315 Orchid Ct. The theft was witnessed by a neighbor. Jan. 10: A woman reported that someone stole her purse from her unlocked car at 959 SE 6 Ave. The woman was dropping her child off […] Continue Reading

Happenings HAPPENINGS Posted on 26 January 2017 Festival of the Arts Saturday, Jan. 28 & Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Beach Parking Lot 149 SE 21 Ave. Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Free. Great chance to see the beach and the beautiful art, as well as enjoy food and other vendors. See Pg. 1 for details. Aunt Mary’s Annual […] Continue Reading

Clergy Corner CLERGY CORNER: A call to excellence Posted on 26 January 2017 The start of a new year customarily produces reflection, introspection and resolutions for the days, weeks and months that lay ahead of us. What do we envision for our lives? What steps will take us there? How will our objectives be accomplished? The advice gurus, life coaches and motivational experts are all offering their strategies […] Continue Reading

Flicks FLICKS: Fences & Moonlight Posted on 19 January 2017 By “Cinema” Dave http://cinemadave.livejournal.com Denzel Washington has entered the Hollywood legendary status decades ago, joining generational acting legends like Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn and Sidney Poitier. Fences marks Washington’s third directorial motion picture, which is based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning Broadway play. Having won a Golden Globe award (for Viola Davis), […] Continue Reading

Crime Watch CRIME WATCH Posted on 19 January 2017 Deerfield Beach Jan. 3: A woman reported that someone broke into her car parked at 1140 E. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole a purse. Jan. 3: Two bicycles and a barbecue grill were stolen from a storage unit at 1086 S. Military Tr. Jan. 4: A man reported his bicycle stolen from 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. […] Continue Reading

Happenings HAPPENINGS Posted on 19 January 2017 Bed and Breakfast Weekend Friday, Jan. 20, 3 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m. Quiet Waters Park 401 S. Powerline Rd. Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Hayride on Friday night, movie on Saturday night and continental breakfast, followed by a guided nature walk on Sunday morning. Each campsite features a 10 x 10 ft. platform […] Continue Reading

