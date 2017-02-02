February 5, 2017 12:32 PM Boil Water Advisory Lifted Effective immediately, the February 3rd, 2017 “Boil Water Advisory” is hereby rescinded. All bacterial test results showed no contamination of our drinking water. Therefore, be advised that your water is safe to drink and use for all household purposes. Thank you for your understanding during this […]

By Rachel Galvin Fashionistas from around South Florida came out to the Delray Fashion Week Jan. 25-29. Created by the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown merchants, the festivities included multiple fashion shows, a Stiletto Race, Boutique Pop-Up Shopping event, a white party, fashion luncheon and more. The week culminated with a Swim & Surf show […]

By Rachel Galvin On Jan. 18, Lisa Eva Gold gave a talk about Chronic Fatigue at the Deerfield Beach Woman’s Club. This author of A Will to Survive ~ A Women’s Journey Through Chronic Fatigue, inspired guests by talking about how she was able to overcome the Chronic Fatigue diagnosis and go on to become […]

By Rachel Galvin Junior Achievement of South Florida benefited from another successful JA Uncorked event Jan. 21 at the JA World Huizenga Center at Broward College in Coconut Creek. Created by the Circle of Wise Women, this event was presented by Breakthru Beverage Florida. Guests could sample a wide variety of cuisine from South Florida […]

By Rachel Galvin On Jan. 14, Wick Theatre in Boca Raton introduced the classic West Side Story to a packed audience. The From a slow burn to a raucous rumble, the tale unfolded filled with smooth moves and high kicking action to punctuate the poetic dialogue until its tragic conclusion. If the dancing doesn’t keep […]

Sports Crystal Lake Golf Club celebrates 52 years Posted on 02 February 2017 By Gary Curreri Deerfield Beach’s Crystal Lake Golf Club kicked off its 52 year anniversary recently as Crystal Lake staff members fired up the grill, local craft beer flowed and live music played for everyone to enjoy. “We’ve been told by some of our most loyal players that ‘Crystal Lake is back,’ – and we […] Continue Reading

Flicks FLICKS: La La Land & Split Posted on 02 February 2017 By “Cinema” Dave http://cinemadave.livejournal.com It is easy to see why Damien Chazelle’s two movies Whiplash and La La Land received such award recognition in the entertainment industry. Both films reveal the didactic behavior of entertainment professionals with brutal honesty. The music and spectacle works as both escapism and distraction while hiding the tears of a […] Continue Reading

Crime Watch CRIME WATCH Posted on 02 February 2017 Deerfield Beach Jan. 17: An unknown person entered a vehicle parked at 1463 SW 25 Way and stole $350 from a man’s wallet. The wallet was left on the scene. Jan. 17: Someone stole laundry detergent and eight packs of Hanes white tees from Family Dollar at 4811 N. Dixie Hwy. Jan. 17: A man […] Continue Reading

Happenings HAPPENINGS Posted on 02 February 2017 About Boating Safely Class Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish River Park HQ Bldg 3001 N. St. Rd. A-1-A Boca Raton, FL 33431 Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 3-6 presents this one-day class. $20- ages 12-19/ $35 adults. For questions or to R.S.V.P., call 561-391-3600 and leave a message. The Big Read Workshop […] Continue Reading

Clergy Corner CLERGY CORNER: The Seed Posted on 02 February 2017 Once there was a beloved emperor in a small country who was growing old and knew it was coming time to choose his successor. Instead of choosing one of his assistants or one of his own children, he decided to do something different. He called all the young people in the kingdom together one day. […] Continue Reading

Everything's Coming Up Rosen Everything’s Coming Up Rosen: Love again in February Posted on 02 February 2017 By Emily Rosen ERosen424@aol.com www.emilyrosen424.com How many ways are there to talk about love without being repetitious? That has been my annual challenge for over a decade. So my angle this year is condemnation of the very loving intent of the sacred Golden Rule — “Treat people the way you’d like them to treat you,” […] Continue Reading

SEE MORE ARTICLES IN THE ARCHIVE