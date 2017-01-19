If you are up late at night tonight (well, actually early Jan. 23 morning), you are seeing the storm hitting our area. Beware of the weather as it is set to get worse for our area. There is a Tornado Watch under effect. Check out WPTV on Facebook. They have a live feed of weather… […]

By Gary Curreri When Pompano Cowboys Mitey Mites coach Ronnie McDougle began their inaugural season in the Gold Coast Pop Warner Conference, he had a vision. McDougle said the season started off with many new players, and the coaches put together a staff that helped players that needed guidance and new goal setting. “The goal […]

By Rachel Galvin For five decades, Joe Biondo has been creating his pizza creations. In 2015, he moved from his location in The Cove Shopping Center, where he had been for five years, and moved to his current location in the Deerfield Square Shopping Center (606 S. Federal Hwy.) He credits the move as his […]

By Rachel Galvin With 2017 upon us, many are ready to declare their intentions for the new year. But announcing your goals and making them happen are two different things. There are so many ways to set goals and make good things happen in your life. Many have watched the popular film The Secret (or […]

By Rachel Galvin When a loved one dies, there is often shock, disbelief, denial, anger, profound sadness. When the person who has passed has not left their loved ones with their final wishes, conflict can ensue between family members, making the situation even worse. That is why, although it is difficult to think or talk […]

Flicks FLICKS: Fences & Moonlight Posted on 19 January 2017 By “Cinema” Dave http://cinemadave.livejournal.com Denzel Washington has entered the Hollywood legendary status decades ago, joining generational acting legends like Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn and Sidney Poitier. Fences marks Washington’s third directorial motion picture, which is based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning Broadway play. Having won a Golden Globe award (for Viola Davis), […] Continue Reading

Crime Watch CRIME WATCH Posted on 19 January 2017 Deerfield Beach Jan. 3: A woman reported that someone broke into her car parked at 1140 E. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole a purse. Jan. 3: Two bicycles and a barbecue grill were stolen from a storage unit at 1086 S. Military Tr. Jan. 4: A man reported his bicycle stolen from 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. […] Continue Reading

Happenings HAPPENINGS Posted on 19 January 2017 Bed and Breakfast Weekend Friday, Jan. 20, 3 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m. Quiet Waters Park 401 S. Powerline Rd. Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Hayride on Friday night, movie on Saturday night and continental breakfast, followed by a guided nature walk on Sunday morning. Each campsite features a 10 x 10 ft. platform […] Continue Reading

Clergy Corner CLERGY CORNER: Forgiveness is not a safe topic …If you are preaching it correctly” Posted on 19 January 2017 It was a regular Sunday, like any other Sunday. The Scripture text assigned for the day included the words below: “So when you are offering your gift at the altar, if you remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go; first be reconciled to […] Continue Reading

Flicks FLICKS: A Monster Calls, Manchester by the Sea & For a Few Dollars More Posted on 12 January 2017 By “Cinema” Dave http://cinemadave.livejournal.com After hearing the tragic news from the Ft. Lauder-dale Hollywood International Airport, I went to see a movie whose primary theme featured the terror of grief, A Monster Calls. Based on an award-winning young adult novel written by Patrick Ness (from an idea by Siobhan Dowd), A Monster Calls has received […] Continue Reading

Crime Watch CRIME WATCH Posted on 12 January 2017 Deerfield Beach Dec. 27: Two women were involved in a verbal argument at 551 NW 42 Ct. One woman went into the other woman’s bedroom with an aluminum bat and struck the woman on the back of the head. She was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Dec. 31: A woman was at a party […] Continue Reading

