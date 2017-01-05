By Gary Curreri What started out as a promising season for the Deerfield Beach High School girls basketball team could have turned sour following an injury to a key player. Sophomore 5-ft., 6-in. shooting guard DenAsia Mitchell came down wrong on her knee during practice last week and Bucks coach Portia Williams fears the worst. […]

By Gary Curreri Deerfield Beach coach Kenny Brown is a firm believer that his team can make it past the first round of the district tournament this season. The Bucks finished 12-13 last year including a first round exit in the District 11-9A tournament. Deerfield Beach has gotten off to a 10-5 start this season […]

By “Cinema” Dave http://cinemadave.livejournal.com This column completes my 17th year in which my picture has been associated with Flicks, which is as long as Dan Marino’s career with the Miami Dolphins. Since 1999, I have written through five presidential elections, covered over 30 film festivals in Broward, Palm Beach and Dade counties and reviewed closed […]

By Gary Curreri Pompano Beach Piranhas swim coach Jesse Vassallo is looking forward to the future of his program. Vassallo, a member of the 1980 and 1984 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, is a former World Record holder in the 200 and 400 meter individual medleys. He points to the success of Raphael Santos and Tyler […]

The construction that has closed down Hillsboro Blvd. in front of the railroad tracks near Dixie was supposed to end on Dec. 21 but now has been extended until Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. They are working on the tracks for the Brightline passenger rail service. For more information on the future road closures and […]

Flicks FLICKS: Top 10 list & future features Posted on 05 January 2017 By “Cinema” Dave http://cinemadave.livejournal.com For 17 years, this first column of the year has been devoted to picking the best movies of the previous year. These choices follow the Aristotelian rules for good drama: story, character development and spectacle that enhances the first two rules. So, in no particular order, except in reverse alphabetical, here […] Continue Reading

Crime Watch CRIME WATCH Posted on 05 January 2017 Deerfield Beach Dec. 20: A woman was the victim of a battery at 321 Goolsby Blvd. The woman was slapped by a co-worker. Dec. 20.:A woman reported that she believes her gardener stole and forged two of her personal checks. The incident was reported at 300 NW 2 Court. Dec. 20: A man reported that […] Continue Reading

Happenings HAPPENINGS Posted on 05 January 2017 Movies in the Park — Finding Dory Friday, Jan. 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Villages of Hillsboro Park 4111 NW 6 St. Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Free. Bring the family, blankets and lawn chairs. Food truck, movie concessions and glow merchandise will be sold for a small fee. For a full listing of this season’s movies […] Continue Reading

Clergy Corner CLERGY CORNER: The perpetual relationship Posted on 05 January 2017 The ham sandwich A Jewish rabbi and a Catholic priest were good friends. At a picnic one day, the priest was eating a ham sandwich. “You know,” he said to his friend, “this ham sandwich is delicious. I know you’re not supposed to eat ham, but I don’t understand why such a good thing would […] Continue Reading

Crime Watch CRIME WATCH Posted on 29 December 2016 Deerfield Beach Dec. 13: Someone entered a vehicle at 264 NW 41 Ave. and stole a wallet with three debit cards, a social security card and customer checks. Dec. 15: Someone entered a home at 5200 NE 5 Ter. and ransacked the interior. Dec. 17: A man was sitting at the Mobile Gas Station at […] Continue Reading

Letters to the Editor LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Posted on 29 December 2016 Re: New Dog Park Dear Editor: My name is Joseph Batavia, and I live on the east side of Deerfield Beach. Due to my disabilities, I have a young service dog named “Baby.” Baby needs regular exercise, and is in training for the second phase of her certification, but there are currently no dog parks […] Continue Reading

