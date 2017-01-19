Featured

Featured, Sports

Pompano teams shine in youth football

By Gary Curreri When Pompano Cowboys Mitey Mites coach Ronnie McDougle began their inaugural season in the Gold Coast Pop Warner Conference, he had a vision. McDougle said the season started off with many new players, and the coaches put together a staff that helped players that needed guidance and new goal setting. “The goal […]

Continue Reading

Featured, Restaurant Reviews

Biondo’s Pizza Plus: The Plus means more variety

By Rachel Galvin For five decades, Joe Biondo has been creating his pizza creations. In 2015, he moved from his location in The Cove Shopping Center, where he had been for five years, and moved to his current location in the Deerfield Square Shopping Center (606 S. Federal Hwy.) He credits the move as his […]

Continue Reading

E-Stories, Featured

Laura Duksta Envisioning success

By Rachel Galvin With 2017 upon us, many are ready to declare their intentions for the new year. But announcing your goals and making them happen are two different things. There are so many ways to set goals and make good things happen in your life. Many have watched the popular film The Secret (or […]

Continue Reading

E-Stories, Featured

Pre-planning a funeral? Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home can help

By Rachel Galvin When a loved one dies, there is often shock, disbelief, denial, anger, profound sadness. When the person who has passed has not left their loved ones with their final wishes, conflict can ensue between family members, making the situation even worse. That is why, although it is difficult to think or talk […]

Continue Reading

Featured, Sports

Bucks hoping for good news

By Gary Curreri What started out as a promising season for the Deerfield Beach High School girls basketball team could have turned sour following an injury to a key player. Sophomore 5-ft., 6-in. shooting guard DenAsia Mitchell came down wrong on her knee during practice last week and Bucks coach Portia Williams fears the worst. […]

Continue Reading

Flicks

FLICKS: Fences & Moonlight

Posted on 19 January 2017

By “Cinema” Dave http://cinemadave.livejournal.com Denzel Washington has entered the Hollywood legendary status decades ago, joining generational acting legends like Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn and Sidney Poitier. Fences marks Washington’s third directorial motion picture, which is based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning Broadway play. Having won a Golden Globe award (for Viola Davis), […] Continue Reading

Comments Off on FLICKS: Fences & Moonlight

Crime Watch

CRIME WATCH

Posted on 19 January 2017

Deerfield Beach Jan. 3: A woman reported that someone broke into her car parked at 1140 E. Hillsboro Blvd. and stole a purse. Jan. 3: Two bicycles and a barbecue grill were stolen from a storage unit at 1086 S. Military Tr. Jan. 4: A man reported his bicycle stolen from 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. […] Continue Reading

Comments Off on CRIME WATCH

Happenings

HAPPENINGS

Posted on 19 January 2017

Bed and Breakfast Weekend Friday, Jan. 20, 3 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m. Quiet Waters Park 401 S. Powerline Rd. Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Hayride on Friday night, movie on Saturday night and continental breakfast, followed by a guided nature walk on Sunday morning. Each campsite features a 10 x 10 ft. platform […] Continue Reading

Comments Off on HAPPENINGS

Clergy Corner

CLERGY CORNER: Forgiveness is not a safe topic …If you are preaching it correctly”

Posted on 19 January 2017

It was a regular Sunday, like any other Sunday. The Scripture text assigned for the day included the words below: “So when you are offering your gift at the altar, if you remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go; first be reconciled to […] Continue Reading

Comments Off on CLERGY CORNER: Forgiveness is not a safe topic …If you are preaching it correctly”

Flicks

FLICKS: A Monster Calls, Manchester by the Sea & For a Few Dollars More

Posted on 12 January 2017

By “Cinema” Dave http://cinemadave.livejournal.com After hearing the tragic news from the Ft. Lauder-dale Hollywood International Airport, I went to see a movie whose primary theme featured the terror of grief, A Monster Calls. Based on an award-winning young adult novel written by Patrick Ness (from an idea by Siobhan Dowd), A Monster Calls has received […] Continue Reading

Comments Off on FLICKS: A Monster Calls, Manchester by the Sea & For a Few Dollars More

Crime Watch

CRIME WATCH

Posted on 12 January 2017

Deerfield Beach Dec. 27: Two women were involved in a verbal argument at 551 NW 42 Ct. One woman went into the other woman’s bedroom with an aluminum bat and struck the woman on the back of the head. She was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Dec. 31: A woman was at a party […] Continue Reading

Comments Off on CRIME WATCH

SEE MORE ARTICLES IN THE ARCHIVE

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER