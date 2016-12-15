HAPPENINGS

Beach Sounds
Friday, Dec. 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Free family-friendly concert by “U2 by UV.” Bring chairs and blankets and come enjoy the music. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Movies on the Lawn — Norm of the North
Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Great Lawn
Intersection of Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL
Free, family–friendly event. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.
DB Chapter of Hadassah meets
Monday, Dec. 19, noon
Century Village
Le Club Activity Center, Rm. C
3501 West Dr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Speaker, Lisa Lobel, of Broward County Library, reviews the book The Black Widow by Daniel Silva. Also, celebrate the birthday of founder Henrietta Szold, born Dec. 21, 1860. Everyone welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 954-427-9902 after 6 p.m.
Tuesday Night Beach Dances
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 to 9 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
“Johnny Vincent” will be playing. Wear dancing shoes and bring beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
3rd Annual Boca Raton Bowl
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.
The University of Memphis from the American Athletic Conference will face Western Kentucky University from Conference USA in the Florida Atlantic University stadium. It will be televised on ESPN. This is Boca’s “biggest outdoor party” and a must-attend for the football fan. For more information, visit www.MarmotBocaRatonBowl.com.