HAPPENINGS

Posted on 15 December 2016 by LeslieM

Beach Sounds

Friday, Dec. 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free family-friendly concert by “U2 by UV.” Bring chairs and blankets and come enjoy the music. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Movies on the Lawn — Norm of the North

Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Great Lawn

Intersection of Atlantic Blvd. & Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL

Free, family–friendly event. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.

DB Chapter of Hadassah meets

Monday, Dec. 19, noon

Century Village

Le Club Activity Center, Rm. C

3501 West Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Speaker, Lisa Lobel, of Broward County Library, reviews the book The Black Widow by Daniel Silva. Also, celebrate the birthday of founder Henrietta Szold, born Dec. 21, 1860. Everyone welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 954-427-9902 after 6 p.m.

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

“Johnny Vincent” will be playing. Wear dancing shoes and bring beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

3rd Annual Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.