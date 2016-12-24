CRIME WATCH

Posted on 24 December 2016 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 4: The residential director for Blue Sky Treatment Center said that three television sets were stolen from three apartments at 961 SW 15 St.

Dec. 9: It was reported that a man stole an 18 pack of beer from a Mobil Gas Station at 901 W. Sample Rd.

Dec. 9: An elderly woman was tricked by a younger woman into letting her into a home to check the water. The woman then stole $700. The incident was reported at 2379 SW 15 St.

Dec. 9: A man reported that his car parked at 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. and a key fab, headphones and $150 in cash were stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 17: Someone stole a political sign from in front of the residence at 1990 NE 31 Ct. The loss was $13.90.

Nov. 20: The victim went shopping and paid for groceries at the store at 3200 N. Federal Hwy. The victim recalled placing her wallet on a counter and then realized it was missing. The wallet contained ID, a social security card and a credit card.

Nov. 25: Someone attempted to enter a residence under construction at 3730 NE 23 Ave. No entry was made.