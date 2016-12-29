Everything’s Coming Up Rosen: Bye Bye 2016

By Emily Rosen
Twenty sixteen – departed and gone
A year that was quite a phe-nom-en-on
Dominated almost entirely by Trump
His rallies, his tweets, his life on the stump
Sanders and Hillary left to examine
The reasons they bore an “Electoral” famine.
But way back in Jan. we were warned of great harm
When Korea detonated its hydrogen bomb
Alas, the unthinkable happened in Flint
With poison in water that wasn’t mere lint
The death of Scalia you may still recall
Caused McConnell to render an epic-long stall
“There won’t be a Justice replaced on the bench”
A decision he made that was deeply entrenched
Blacks feeling threatened at home by the cops
In Dallas cops killed – it just never stops
In Brussels and Paris and Istanbul, Nice,
Munich, Berlin –What happened to “peace ?”
In England they voted to “Brexit” E.U.
The planet’s unsettled – as changes accrue
But – the Cubs won the Series – after waiting so long
Then elections took place – so many, so wrong!
Was it Comey, the emails, or working white men?
Hillary lost – millions seek Zen.
Castro’s demise caused some celebrations
Congressional forecast: “lotsa in-ves-ti-gations”
December’s the month that was chock full of news
Much of it fake – a trend – causing the blues
Transition appointments – the top of Trump’s list
Perry- in charge of the place that he “dissed”
Hacking by Russians to skewer the election?
Trump opts for nukes for greater “protection.”
But the market is climbing – to peak at its top
Who can predict its inevitable drop?
Conflict of in-ter-est questions arise
In ’17 – it’s certain – we’re in for surprise!