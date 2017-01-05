HAPPENINGS

Movies in the Park — Finding Dory
Friday, Jan. 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Villages of Hillsboro Park
4111 NW 6 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Free. Bring the family, blankets and lawn chairs. Food truck, movie concessions and glow merchandise will be sold for a small fee. For a full listing of this season’s movies and dates, visit www.dfb.city/moviesinthepark. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Arts Discussion Saturday
Saturday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m. to noon
Deerfield Beach Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Topic: “How Art made the World – How Perception of Reality changed after people discovered visual art & painting.” For more information, call the reference desk at 954-357-7680.
Current Issues in the Middle East
Wednesday, Jan.11, 10:45 a.m. to noon
Community Presbyterian Church
Briggs Hall
1920 SE 4 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Hosted by the Prime Timers Group. Presentation and Slide Show given by Dr. Cecil Mackey, president emeritus of Michigan State University and former president of the University of South Florida. Dr. Mackey has been a special advisor to the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the United Arab Emirates for the past 26 years. He continues as a professor at Michigan State University teaching a course entitled “Economics, Oil and Islam.” He and his wife Clare are affiliate members of Community Presbyterian Church. Lunch to follow. $10 donation appreciated.
Sisterhood of Temple Beth Israel meets
Thursday, Jan. 12, 11:30 a.m.
Temple Beth Israel
201 S. Military Tr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Program: Ron Dagan, Israeli folk singer and composer. Lunch will be served. Pay $9 at the door. For more information, call 954-421-7060 between 9 a.m. and noon.
Save the Date: Martin Luther King Jr. brunch
Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Sponsored by The Deerfield Beach Kiwanis Club West. Keynote Speaker: Josephus Eggelleton Jr., Fmr. Broward County Commissioner. Moderator: Gwyndolen Clarke-Reed , Fmr. State Representative. Tickets $25. RSVP: Tracey Williams at 954-798-7526 or Velemina Williams at 954 -428- 1637.
2017 Cool Wheels Car Show
Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Quiet Waters Park (Shelter #10)
401 S. Powerline Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
See a variety of souped-up cars, new and old. Listen to music from DJ Eugene, Rockin’ Rich, and Scott the Music Man. Live performance by Across the Universe, the ultimate Beatles tribute. SWAT demonstrations by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Silent auction and raffle prizes. Local food trucks will be there. Benefits the Youth Automotive Training Center. Free admission but Quiet Waters Park charges $1.50 per person for gate entry. For more information, visit www.yatc.org.
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum S. Florida luncheon
Monday, Jan. 30, noon (check-in at 11 a.m.)
Boca West Country Club
20583 Boca West Dr.
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Join the U.S Holocaust Memorial Museum leadership and supporters from South Florida to learn more about work to keep Holocaust memory alive in a constantly changing world. Luncheon speaker, Wendy Holden, author of Born Survivors A book signing will follow the program. Tickets: $150. For more information, contact the museum at 561-995-6773 or email: southeast@ushmm.org.
MLK events – Pompano
• Pompano Christian Clergy Prayer Breakfast
Saturday, Jan. 7, 8:30 a.m.
E. Pat Larkins Community Center
520 Hammondville Road/Dr. MLK Jr., Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Free event
• MLK Basketball Classic
Monday, Jan. 9 to Thursday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m.
Mitchell Moore Center Gymnasium
901 NW 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Ages: 14-15 and 16-17
Registration: $50 per team
• Parade/March
Monday, Jan. 16, Line-up 8 a.m.
Mitchell Moore Park
901 NW 10 St.
• Celebration
Monday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. (after the parade)
Blanche Ely High School Gymnasium
1201 NW 6 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Free event. For more information on these events, visit www.pompanomlkday.org.
30th Annual Boca Fest
Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Jan.15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Town Center Mall
6000 Glades Rd.
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Howard Alan Events is excited to announce that Boca Fest will return to The Town Center Mall at Boca Raton. The show will be located in the parking lot of The Terrace, a recent expansion near Bloomingdales, The Blue Martini and Gap. The show offers over 200 national artists. Free. Pets allowed (with leashes).