HAPPENINGS

Posted on 05 January 2017 by LeslieM

Movies in the Park — Finding Dory

Friday, Jan. 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Free. Bring the family, blankets and lawn chairs. Food truck, movie concessions and glow merchandise will be sold for a small fee. For a full listing of this season’s movies and dates, visit www.dfb.city/moviesinthepark. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Arts Discussion Saturday

Saturday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m. to noon

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Topic: “How Art made the World – How Perception of Reality changed after people discovered visual art & painting.” For more information, call the reference desk at 954-357-7680.

Current Issues in the Middle East

Wednesday, Jan.11, 10:45 a.m. to noon

Community Presbyterian Church

Briggs Hall

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by the Prime Timers Group. Presentation and Slide Show given by Dr. Cecil Mackey, president emeritus of Michigan State University and former president of the University of South Florida. Dr. Mackey has been a special advisor to the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the United Arab Emirates for the past 26 years. He continues as a professor at Michigan State University teaching a course entitled “Economics, Oil and Islam.” He and his wife Clare are affiliate members of Community Presbyterian Church. Lunch to follow. $10 donation appreciated.

Sisterhood of Temple Beth Israel meets

Thursday, Jan. 12, 11:30 a.m.

Temple Beth Israel

201 S. Military Tr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Program: Ron Dagan, Israeli folk singer and composer. Lunch will be served. Pay $9 at the door. For more information, call 954-421-7060 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Save the Date: Martin Luther King Jr. brunch

Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Sponsored by The Deerfield Beach Kiwanis Club West. Keynote Speaker: Josephus Eggelleton Jr., Fmr. Broward County Commissioner. Moderator: Gwyndolen Clarke-Reed , Fmr. State Representative. Tickets $25. RSVP: Tracey Williams at 954-798-7526 or Velemina Williams at 954 -428- 1637.

2017 Cool Wheels Car Show

Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park (Shelter #10)

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

See a variety of souped-up cars, new and old. Listen to music from DJ Eugene, Rockin’ Rich, and Scott the Music Man. Live performance by Across the Universe, the ultimate Beatles tribute. SWAT demonstrations by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Silent auction and raffle prizes. Local food trucks will be there. Benefits the Youth Automotive Training Center. Free admission but Quiet Waters Park charges $1.50 per person for gate entry. For more information, visit www.yatc.org.

U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum S. Florida luncheon

Monday, Jan. 30, noon (check-in at 11 a.m.)

Boca West Country Club

20583 Boca West Dr.

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Join the U.S Holocaust Memorial Museum leadership and supporters from South Florida to learn more about work to keep Holocaust memory alive in a constantly changing world. Luncheon speaker, Wendy Holden, author of Born Survivors A book signing will follow the program. Tickets: $150. For more information, contact the museum at 561-995-6773 or email: southeast@ushmm.org.

MLK events – Pompano

• Pompano Christian Clergy Prayer Breakfast

Saturday, Jan. 7, 8:30 a.m.

E. Pat Larkins Community Center

520 Hammondville Road/Dr. MLK Jr., Boulevard

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Free event

• MLK Basketball Classic

Monday, Jan. 9 to Thursday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m.

Mitchell Moore Center Gymnasium

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Ages: 14-15 and 16-17

Registration: $50 per team

• Parade/March

Monday, Jan. 16, Line-up 8 a.m.

Mitchell Moore Park

901 NW 10 St.

• Celebration

Monday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. (after the parade)

Blanche Ely High School Gymnasium

1201 NW 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Free event. For more information on these events, visit www.pompanomlkday.org.

30th Annual Boca Fest

Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan.15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Town Center Mall

6000 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Howard Alan Events is excited to announce that Boca Fest will return to The Town Center Mall at Boca Raton. The show will be located in the parking lot of The Terrace, a recent expansion near Bloomingdales, The Blue Martini and Gap. The show offers over 200 national artists. Free. Pets allowed (with leashes).