CRIME WATCH

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 27: Two women were involved in a verbal argument at 551 NW 42 Ct. One woman went into the other woman’s bedroom with an aluminum bat and struck the woman on the back of the head. She was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

Dec. 31: A woman was at a party at 2550 SW 14 Ct. She returned to her vehicle and saw that someone smashed her rear passenger window and stole a Louis Vuitton purse valued at $1,500.

Dec. 31: A woman reported being the victim of a battery by her manager at a workplace at 2400 Century Blvd.

Dec. 31: A burglary to a U-Haul was reported at 100 Fairway Dr. where $3,500 worth of electronics was stolen.

Dec. 31: A man reported that his iPhone was stolen while he was at the beach at 200 N. Ocean Blvd..

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 14: The victim who resides at 4431 NE 24 Ave. said a tag was either lost or stolen off a vehicle. The victim discovered it was missing upon returning home.

Dec. 16: The store manager said a subject stole fried chicken and beer valued at $13.28. He was apprehended outside the store at 2450 N. Federal Hwy.

Dec. 18: A wallet containing credit cards, checkbook, and gift card was taken while the victim was shopping at 3772 N. Federal Hwy. The victim believed that three female subjects who were shopping in the same aisles might be responsible.