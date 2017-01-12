HAPPENINGS

Posted on 12 January 2017 by LeslieM

Friends of the DB Arboretum meet

Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

The Deerfield Beach Arboretum

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Free and open to public. Speaker: John Webster, member of the American hibiscus society and authority on the many species of hibiscus shrubs. Light refreshments served and plant giveaways. For more information, call 954-480-4495 or visit www.treezoo.com.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to noon

Central City Campus, Building A

401 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For safe disposal of hazardous household items, Deerfield Beach Residents may bring materials to the city’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. Free, Deerfield Beach residents only. Collection takes place the second Saturday of every month 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 954-480-4391 or visit www.deerfield-beach.com.

Broward Shell Show

Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Thousands of beautiful & unusual shells from around the world on display and for sale. Free. For more information, visit www.Browardshellclub.org.

Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch

Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Sponsored by Deerfield Beach Kiwanis Club West. Keynote Speaker: Josephus Eggelleton Jr., Fmr. Broward County Commissioner. Moderator: Gwyndolen Clarke – Reed , Fmr. State Representative. Tickets $25. RSVP: Tracey Williams at 954-798-7526 or Velemina Williams at 954 -428- 1637.

30th Annual Boca Fest

Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan.15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Town Center Mall

6000 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Howard Alan Events is excited to announce that Boca Fest will return to The Town Center Mall at Boca Raton. The show will be located in the parking lot of The Terrace, a recent expansion near Bloomingdales, The Blue Martini and Gap. The show includes over 200 national artists. Free. Pets allowed (with leashes).

2017 Cool Wheels Car Show

Sunday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park (Shelter #10)

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

See a variety of souped-up cars, new and old. Listen to music from DJ Eugene, Rockin’ Rich and Scott the Music Man. Live performance by Across the Universe, the ultimate Beatles tribute. SWAT demonstrations by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, a silent auction and raffle prizes. Local food trucks will be there. Benefits the Youth Automotive Training Center. Free admission but Quiet Waters Park charges $1.50 per person for gate entry. For more information, visit www.yatc.org.

DB Chapter of Hadassah meets

Monday, Jan. 16, noon

Century Village

Le Club Activity Center Rm. C

3501 West Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Speaker, Ira Zornberg will discuss his book Jews, Quakers And The Holocaust. Refreshments served. Guests and chapter members from up north welcome. For more information, call 954-427-9902 after 6 p.m.

Safe Boating Course

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Learn Basics of navigation, docking, emergency situations, water sport safety and local laws. Cost: $50 for Broward residents/$85 all others (includes textbook.) For more information or to register, visit www.pompanosafeboating.com.

DBICA Meeting

Thursday, Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

Briggs Hall

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

First meeting of the year. For more information, visit www.DBICA.com.

Worth the Drive: 4th Annual Delray Beach Fashion Week

Wednesday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Jan. 29

Local designers and diverse fashions will take center stage at the fashion runway events, designer showcase, fashion luncheon, Stiletto Race and, for the first time, a Fashion Week Boutique Pop Up Shopping Event. Created by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority and the Downtown businesses. The events will take place throughout Downtown Delray Beach and many are free to the public. Runway seats are ticketed. Ticket proceeds benefit Delray Beach Achievement Centers for Children & Families. For more information, visit www.downtowndelraybeach.com/events/delray-beach-fashion-week-2017.

Exchange Club 150 Charity Dinner

The Exchange Club of Pompano Beach will host their annual 150 Charity Auction and Drawdown Dinner at the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 6 to 11 p.m. This year’s theme is Caribbean Soiree, chosen by club president David Vivies, whose heritage comes from the island of Martinique. There will be a steel drum band at the cocktail hour, a live band and entertainment during dinner, and the excitement of the 150 Drawdown to win cash and prizes. In addition, there will be a silent auction, 50/50 and wine wagon raffles, and a live auction with trips to Caribbean islands, a dinner cruise, private plane flight with a destination lunch, fishing charter, and mountain vacation home. This is the Exchange Club’s premier fundraiser to support student scholarships, child abuse prevention, local service projects and charities, such as the Broward Children’s Center, the Children’s Hearing Institute, Dynamos, Woodhouse, Honor Flight and the DAV. Tickets for the event are $150 and dinner only tickets are $100. Attendance is expected to beabout 200 people and the attire is Caribbean formal. Contact David Vivies at davidvivies@gmail.com for tickets or more info.