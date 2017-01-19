HAPPENINGS

Posted on 19 January 2017 by LeslieM

Bed and Breakfast Weekend

Friday, Jan. 20, 3 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Hayride on Friday night, movie on Saturday night and continental breakfast, followed by a guided nature walk on Sunday morning. Each campsite features a 10 x 10 ft. platform tent fully set up, fire ring, BBQ grill, picnic table, water, electricity, access to showers/restrooms. Campers are on their own for dinner both nights. Pre-registration/payment required. $80 per campsite for up to 4 campers/$5 per additional camper (limit 2.) One adult camper age 18 + must be included at each campsite. For further information, call 954-357-5100.

Movies on the Lawn — Secret Life of Pets

Friday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m.

Great Lawn

Intersection of Atlantic Blvd./Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Family-friendly event. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. For more information, call 954-786-4111 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.

Nautical Flea Market

Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Park

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Over 200 vendors will be selling new and used gear at great prices. Find boating equipment, fishing gear, nautical antiques and artwork, scuba gear, beach attire, boat shoes, jewelry, motors, anchors, tackle, hard to find parts and manufacturer close-outs. Local dealers and private sellers will be on-site ready to make a deal on new and used boats, motors, trailers and jet-skis. Listen to live music, enjoy lunch and beverage. Bring the kids too. Adults-$5/Children under 12, free. For more information, email info@nauticalfleamarket.com or call 954-946-6419.

Presidents speak

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2 to 4 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

“Presidents and Their First Ladies, Dramatically Speaking,” presents John And Abagail Adams. See these reenactors bring history to life. Also see new display, “Presidents in Miniature” presented by Les Petits Collecteurs of South Florida. These miniature settings of U.S. presidents were created by the club artisans and hobbyists who live in Deerfield and surrounding communities. For more information, call the reference desk at 954-357-7680.

5K Kiwanis/Key Club Walk/Run

Sunday, Jan. 22, Registration-6:30 a.m.

Walk/Run-7:30 a.m.

Countess de Hoernle Park

100 Spanish River Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Hosted by Boca Raton Kiwanis

Don King, Honorary Chair. Funds benefit homeless and foster care students. To register or donate, visit www.bocaratonkiwanis.com.

Wings of Freedom

Monday, Jan. 23 to Thursday, Jan. 26

Pompano Beach Airpark, Sheltair

1401 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come see historic planes from WWII. Explore the inside of a plane or even take a flight on a B-17 or B-24. Everything has a separate price. For reservations and information on flight experiences, call 800-568-8924 or visit www.collingsfoundation.org.

“Love is in the Air”

Fashion Show Luncheon

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht & Racquet Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Enjoy lunch, fashion show hosted by Sondro’s at the Cove, entertainment and door prizes to benefit NE Focal Point Alzheimer’s, children, senior & adult services. Tickets: $60 in advance. Call 954-480-4460 or email rwilliams@deerfield-beach.com.

Save the Date: Aunt Mary’s Annual Attic Sale

Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 a.m. to 2pm

St. Paul the Apostle Church, Parish Hall

2700 NE 36 St.

Lighthouse Point, Florida 33064

Household items, furniture, clothes, jewelry, small appliances and more. All items “second time around.” Refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 954-943-9154.

Unity in the Community

Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Park

2001 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come and visit exhibit for St. Peter’s Anglican Church at this family fun day.

Pirate Day

Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

1955 N. Federal Hwy,

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Climb aboard a “real pirate ship,” located near Sears. Meet and greet with Captain Jack and The Little Mermaid, Ariel. Children of all ages are encouraged to come dressed in their best pirate or mermaid themed costumes for a day of activities that will include arts & crafts, music and face painting. Search through buried treasure at the Pompano Citi Centre table and you might find gold. Ride the carousel during this event for only $1. For more information, visit www.pompanociticentre.com.

Seeking vendors for Pet Expo

Saturday, Feb. 18, noon to 4 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062