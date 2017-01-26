HAPPENINGS

Posted on 26 January 2017 by LeslieM

Festival of the Arts

Saturday, Jan. 28 & Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free. Great chance to see the beach and the beautiful art, as well as enjoy food and other vendors. See Pg. 1 for details.

Aunt Mary’s Annual Attic Sale

Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 a.m. to 2pm

St. Paul the Apostle Church, Parish Hall

2700 NE 36 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Household items, furniture, clothes, jewelry, small appliances and more. All items “second time around.” Refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 954-943-9154.

6th Annual Unity in the Community Family Fun Day

Sat, Jan 28, 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Park

2001 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Come meet your neighbors. Free admission. Features DJ Joe Balistreri, live entertainment, free food, beverages, children’s activities, BSO demonstrations, local exhibitors, live auction with Mayor Lamar Fisher. For more information visit, www.uicpompano.org.

Family Fun Day: Pirate Day

Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Climb aboard a real pirate ship “The Avenger” located near Sears, meet and greet with Captain Jack and The Little Mermaid, Ariel. Children of all ages are encouraged to come dressed in their best pirate or mermaid themed costumes for a day of activities that will include arts & crafts, music and face painting. Search through buried treasure at the Pompano Citi Centre table and you might find gold. Ride the carousel during this event for only $1. For more information, visit www.pompanociticentre.com.

Cring & Clazzy

Sunday Jan. 29, 10 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church

3901 NE 22 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Offering their program of humor, stories, song and music to rally the spirits of those who attend. Program is geared to all ages and will be funded through a free-will offering taken at the end of the presentation. For more information, call 954-941-8033.

Club Paradise Toastmasters meet

Monday, Jan. 30, 7 to 8:15 p.m.

The Arboretum at Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Club contest open to the public. Learn how to improve leadership and speaking skills. Enjoy impromptu speeches, mingle with members and enjoy light refreshments. Meetings held every Monday. For more information, visit www.clubparadise.toastmastersclubs.org.

7th Annual Two Georges at The CoveBillfish Tournament

Kick-off party: Thursday, Feb. 2, 7 to 9 p.m.

Fishing day: Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Awards & dinner: Saturday, Feb. 4, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Thousands in prize winnings, trophies, silent auction, raffle prizes. For Registration and Sponsorships, contact Denise Buzzelli 954-427-0353. All Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Jim & Jan Moran Unit. For information, call 954-427-0353.

Deerfield Beach Chamber Business & Breakfast

Thursday, Feb. 2, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Speaker, Michael Hudak, director of Human Resources, SHL Group. Learn about the world’s largest privately-owned designer, developer and manufacturer of advanced drug delivery systems, such as Auto Injectors & Pen Injectors, located here in Deerfield Beach. Admission: Members – $20 online, $25 at door; non-members – $25 online, $30 at door. For more information, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.

Save the Date: Auction and Brunch

Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 to 11 a.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Women’s Club; Rotary Club, Historical Society, Butler House and Kiwanis Club East are going to join the Kiwanis Club West for an auction, fish and grits , etc. Brunch from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Please bring things to donate to the auction. Tickets: $15. Call Vel. at 954-428-1537 for info.

Pompano Beach Garden Club Soup Luncheon

Saturday, Feb. 18, 11:30 a.m.

Emma Lou Olsen Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL. 33060

Includes lunch, raffle and silent auction. Book review and speaker on how to grow and care for orchids. Books and plants for sale. Benefits various charities. Tickets: $18. Contact Karen Gott 954-532-5602.

Seeking vendors for Pet Expo

Saturday, Feb. 18, noon to 4 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062