HAPPENINGS

Festival of the Arts
Saturday, Jan. 28 & Sunday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Free. Great chance to see the beach and the beautiful art, as well as enjoy food and other vendors. See Pg. 1 for details.
Aunt Mary’s Annual Attic Sale
Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 a.m. to 2pm
St. Paul the Apostle Church, Parish Hall
2700 NE 36 St.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Household items, furniture, clothes, jewelry, small appliances and more. All items “second time around.” Refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 954-943-9154.
6th Annual Unity in the Community Family Fun Day
Sat, Jan 28, 11a.m. to 4 p.m.
Community Park
2001 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Come meet your neighbors. Free admission. Features DJ Joe Balistreri, live entertainment, free food, beverages, children’s activities, BSO demonstrations, local exhibitors, live auction with Mayor Lamar Fisher. For more information visit, www.uicpompano.org.
Family Fun Day: Pirate Day
Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pompano Citi Centre
1955 N. Federal Hwy.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Climb aboard a real pirate ship “The Avenger” located near Sears, meet and greet with Captain Jack and The Little Mermaid, Ariel. Children of all ages are encouraged to come dressed in their best pirate or mermaid themed costumes for a day of activities that will include arts & crafts, music and face painting. Search through buried treasure at the Pompano Citi Centre table and you might find gold. Ride the carousel during this event for only $1. For more information, visit www.pompanociticentre.com.
Cring & Clazzy
Sunday Jan. 29, 10 a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
3901 NE 22 Ave.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Offering their program of humor, stories, song and music to rally the spirits of those who attend. Program is geared to all ages and will be funded through a free-will offering taken at the end of the presentation. For more information, call 954-941-8033.
Club Paradise Toastmasters meet
Monday, Jan. 30, 7 to 8:15 p.m.
The Arboretum at Constitution Park
2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Club contest open to the public. Learn how to improve leadership and speaking skills. Enjoy impromptu speeches, mingle with members and enjoy light refreshments. Meetings held every Monday. For more information, visit www.clubparadise.toastmastersclubs.org.
7th Annual Two Georges at The CoveBillfish Tournament
Kick-off party: Thursday, Feb. 2, 7 to 9 p.m.
Fishing day: Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Awards & dinner: Saturday, Feb. 4, 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Thousands in prize winnings, trophies, silent auction, raffle prizes. For Registration and Sponsorships, contact Denise Buzzelli 954-427-0353. All Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Jim & Jan Moran Unit. For information, call 954-427-0353.
Deerfield Beach Chamber Business & Breakfast
Thursday, Feb. 2, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
DoubleTree by Hilton
100 Fairway Dr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Speaker, Michael Hudak, director of Human Resources, SHL Group. Learn about the world’s largest privately-owned designer, developer and manufacturer of advanced drug delivery systems, such as Auto Injectors & Pen Injectors, located here in Deerfield Beach. Admission: Members – $20 online, $25 at door; non-members – $25 online, $30 at door. For more information, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.
Save the Date: Auction and Brunch
Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 to 11 a.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
The Women’s Club; Rotary Club, Historical Society, Butler House and Kiwanis Club East are going to join the Kiwanis Club West for an auction, fish and grits , etc. Brunch from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Please bring things to donate to the auction. Tickets: $15. Call Vel. at 954-428-1537 for info.
Pompano Beach Garden Club Soup Luncheon
Saturday, Feb. 18, 11:30 a.m.
Emma Lou Olsen Civic Center
1801 NE 6 St.
Pompano Beach, FL. 33060
Includes lunch, raffle and silent auction. Book review and speaker on how to grow and care for orchids. Books and plants for sale. Benefits various charities. Tickets: $18. Contact Karen Gott 954-532-5602.
Seeking vendors for Pet Expo
Saturday, Feb. 18, noon to 4 p.m.
Pompano Citi Centre
1955 N. Federal Hwy.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
The annual event will feature Pet Costume Contest, Q&A session with Banfield Pet Hospital staff, Puppy Kissing Booth Sponsored by 99.9 FM Kiss Country, Music and Carousel rides. Free event. Leashed pets are welcome. Vendors or charities interested in participating may call 954-691-4888 for information on how to participate in the event. Applications for rescues or vendors can be found at www.pompanociticentre.com/sales-events/