JA Uncorked + Crafted VII

Posted on 30 January 2017 by LM

By Rachel Galvin

Junior Achievement of South Florida benefited from another successful JA Uncorked event Jan. 21 at the JA World Huizenga Center at Broward College in Coconut Creek. Created by the Circle of Wise Women, this event was presented by Breakthru Beverage Florida. Guests could sample a wide variety of cuisine from South Florida restaurants and sip quality wines and craft beer. After bidding on items in the silent auction and eating to their heart’s content, guests listened to music by The Edge and kicked up their heels to dance the night away. Visit www.jaworlduncorked.com.

