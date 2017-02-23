CRIME WATCH

Posted on 23 February 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Feb. 7: A woman said another woman stole her wallet from her purse while she was shopping in a store at 4008 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Feb. 8: A suspect was arrested at Sun Trust Bank for grand theft and passing a forged bank bill at 1761 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Feb. 10: A man was arrested and charged with theft of a license plate and two active warrants at 600 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Feb. 10: Someone removed a screen and forced a front door open in an attempt to break into a house at 723 SW 2 Ave.

Feb. 10: A person was arrested and charged with stealing $317 worth of merchandise from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Feb. 12: Someone broke into a Citgo and stole an ATM machine with $3,000.

Lighthouse Point

Feb. 2: The victim discovered two 50-gallon drums of car wash soap/tire shine at 5190 N. Federal Hwy. pushed over with the tops intentionally unscrewed. A check of security video showed two juvenile subjects throwing rocks at the rear window breaking both the top and bottom windows. There are no cameras where the drums are stored. The loss was $1,363.

Feb. 4: The victim ordered a patio table and six chairs and it was delivered at her residence at 2630 NE 18 Terr. She was not home at the time of delivery and someone stole the property, valued at $700.

Feb. 5: A victim said a Samsung Galaxy tablet was stolen from a store at 3742 N. Federal Hwy. The loss was $189.99.