HAPPENINGS

Posted on 23 February 2017 by LeslieM

Viva Lighthouse Point

Thursday, Feb. 23, (call for time)

Lighthouse Point Yacht & Racquet Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Women’s Club of LHP annual fashion show and fundraiser luncheon. $60. For reservations or information, call 954-781-1748 or email lorrensullivan@aol.com.

A Native Forest in an Urban Environment

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2 to 3 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Slideshow features history of the island, Al Capone and evolution of Deerfield Island Park. Presented by The Friends of Deerfield Island Park. For more information, call 954-357-7680.

Black Heritage Banquet

Saturday, Feb. 25. 7 p.m.

Ovieta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come out for a delicious soul food buffet and live entertainment as Deerfield Beach Salutes Hometown Heroes in the following categories: Business Professional, Theodus Times; Community Service, Ella Poitier; Educator, Ms. Rhonda Scott; Athletic Role Model, Brandon McThay; and Community Organization, Delta Lodge 519. Also given for the first time will be The Emmanuel Knowles Humanitarian Award, of which Wayne Barton will be the recipient. $30, $240/table; each table seats 8 guests. For more information, call 954-480-4429

One Day Boating Class

Saturday, Feb. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Learn the basics of navigation, docking, emergency situations, water sport safety and local laws. $25-Broward Co. Residents/$60 for all others. Includes textbook and Florida education card after completion. For more information, visit www.PompanoSafeBoating.com or call 754-444-1470.

A Day at a Boutique

Sunday, Feb. 26, 11:30 a.m.

Temple Beth Israel

201 South Military Tr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Taylor Marie’s will be bringing her mobile retail clothing store, fashionable clothing and accessories from respected, high quality brands. Also Kosher Chicken luncheon served. $36. For reservations, call 954-421-7060 or stop by the office Mon – Fri., 9 a.m. to noon. Checks can also be mailed to Sisterhood Temple Beth Israel.

Paws for a Cause

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 to 6 p.m.

Baja Café

1310 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Pet Adoption, raffle and prizes. Baja Café will donate a portion of your check to Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit organization that enhances lives of people with disabilities. Sponsored by Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach. For more information, call 954-596-1304.

Sundays at the Butler House

Sunday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Theme: Backyard Garage Sale, lots of treasures for sale. Also, “Grow Deerfield” DFB Farmer’s Market. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.

Deerfield Beach Hadassah meets

Monday, Feb. 27, Noon

Century Village Le Club

3501 West Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Program: Dr. M. Jaffer, of Senior Medical Associates, speaks on sexuality and aging. Refreshments served. Everyone invited. For more information, call 954-427-9902 after 6 p.m.

Senior Friendly Technology Boot Camp

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NE Focal Point Senior Center

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join Hands On Broward and learn technology essentials. Bring in your Smart Phone, iPad and Kindle for a free tutorial on how to use these products. Learn about social media. See Computer Center. For more information, call 954-480-4447.

St. Ambrose Carnival & Music Festival

Thursday, March 2, 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 1 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 1 to 8 p.m.

Food, live entertainment, rides, games, raffles and much more. Visit www.stambrosecarnival.com for more information. See ads, pg 10, 18.

Save the date : Safari with the Soroptimists

Saturday, March 25, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Hugh’s Culinary

4351 NE 12 Terr.

Oakland Park, FL 33334

Dinner, dancing, auctions, raffles and an opportunity to have your picture taken with “wild” animals! Open bar and entertainment provided by D.J. Joe Balistreri. $100 per person. Proceeds benefit the Soroptimist Education Awards and Woodhouse. For information and ticket purchases, contact Becky Walzak at 561-459-7070 or Teri Kovacs at 954-609-1534.