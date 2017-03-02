CRIME WATCH

Posted on 02 March 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Feb.14: Two women stole about $200 worth of miscellaneous shoes from Marshalls at 3852 W. Hillsboro Blvd. and fled in a car.

Feb. 14: A woman reported that someone stole a laptop computer valued at $200 and a gold ring valued at $500 from her home at 1100 SW 8 Ave. The home was being tented for a bug problem.

Feb. 14: A man was arrested and charged with domestic assault with domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon. He threw a missile into an occupied vehicle.

Feb. 17: Someone broke into a truck at Restoration Xperts parked at 1130 S. Powerline Rd. and stole $3,400 worth of construction equipment.

Feb. 17: A woman employed at Target was arrested and charged with petit theft from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. She stole $75 worth of merchandise.

Lighthouse Point

Feb. 6: The victim was doing work at a job site at 2931 NE 36 St. and placed two pieces of bronze 4×4 aluminum fencing at a new home. The victim believes a male subject who was inquiring about the fencing a short time earlier may have removed it. The loss was $200.

Feb. 7: Police responded to a call of a theft in progress at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. and a subject was taken into custody.