HAPPENINGS

Posted on 16 March 2017 by LeslieM

DBICA meeting

Thursday Mar. 16, 6:30 p.m.

The Community Church

Briggs Hall

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach FL 33441

Agenda and guest speakers TBA. For more information, visit www.DBICA.com.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Fish Fry

Every Friday from Mar. 17 through Apr. 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church

3331 NE 10 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Enjoy wild harvested cod, linguini with clam sauce, country fries, coleslaw, roll, soft-serve ice cream, coffee/tea. Adults: $9/children: $5. Beer & wine available for minimal charge. For more information, call 954-941-8117.

7 Week Safe Boating Course

Tuesday, Mar. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Learn basics of navigation, docking, emergency situations, water sport safety and local laws. $50 for Broward Co. residents/$85 for all others (includes textbook.) To register visit www.PompanoSafeBoating.com or call 754-444-1470.

Watercolor classes begin

Every Saturday through Apr. 2017, 10 a.m. to noon

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Taught by Henriette “Kitte” Arnold. $20 per class. For information, call 954-920-4574 or visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov.

Super Circuit Fitness program

Saturdays, Mar. 18 to May, 6, 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.

Pioneer Park

222 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

One hour cardio and strength/endurance fitness training program. Cost: $9 per single class or 8 classes for $64. To register at any of the community centers, visit www.dfb.city/registration or call 954-480-4361.

Prayer Breakfast

Saturday, Mar. 18, 9 to 12:30 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Rec. Center

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted by I Am My Brothers Keepers Ministries, Inc. Proceeds help in transforming lives of others to become productive citizens in our communities. Door prizes and more. $10 per person. For more information, call 954-621-6960.

Hadassah March Meeting

Monday, Mar. 20, noon

Century Village

Le Club

3501 West Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Program: Ron Dagan, Israeli folk singer & composer. Refreshments served. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 954-427-9902 after 6 p.m.

DB Historical Society Annual Dinner, Silent Auction & Dance

Thursday, Mar. 23, 6 to 10 p.m.

DoubleTree at Hilton Hotel

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Cocktail hour with hors d’ oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction, buffet dinner. “People in the Community” awards. It Takes Two performs. $65 per person, R.S.V.P. by March 21 – email judithofdfb@gmail.com or call 954-429-0378.

Save the Date:

Teachers Appreciation & Scholarship Dinner

Friday, Mar. 24, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach

910 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Tickets: $30. Cash bar. For information, call 954-798-7526. E-mail traceywilliamseas@gmail.com. Sponsored by Kiwanis International.

Chili Cook Off

Saturday, March 25, 3 to 6 p.m.

Frank McDonough Park

3500 NE 27 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

$10 tastings, includes: drink & cornbread. Activities include adult tennis round robin, junior tennis games, cornhole tournaments. Proceeds benefit local youth sports and education. Hosted by Trinity Church and LHP Tennis Ctr. For more information or to participate, visit

www.lhpchili.com or call 954-941-8033.

Florida Highwaymen Exhibition & Sale

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

• Exhibition Preview Night

Saturday, Mar. 18, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Meet the Florida Highwaymen and view the exhibition. Features display of original artwork to purchase, Jazz Survivors, jazz quartet, delicious hors d’oeuvres, spirits. Preview Night Tickets: $50/person.

• Florida Highwaymen Exhibition & Public Sale

Sunday, Mar. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meet the artists, view artwork to purchase.

Admission: $5 per person. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.pompanohistory.com or call 954-782-3015.

Register now for summer camp!

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department is preparing for summer and you should too! With the end of the school year fast approaching, it is that time to enroll your children in the City of Deerfield Beach Summer Camps.

This summer, the City of Deerfield Beach will offer a variety of summer camps for all ages. Day Camps will be running for children ages 6 – 12 from June 12 through Aug. 4 at Deerfield Beach Middle School (701 SE 6 Ave.), Quiet Waters Park Elementary (4150 W. Hillsboro Blvd.), Highlands Park (511 NE 44 St.) and Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex (445 SW 4 St.). Additional specialty camps include Teen Camp, Drama Camp, Jr. Lifeguards Camp and Sports Camp.