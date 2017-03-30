CRIME WATCH

Posted on 30 March 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

March 14: A woman said a man she knows stole her car while she was in a store making purchases. The man later totaled the car in an accident. The incident was reported at 1313 S. Military Tr.

March 14: A man said his laptop was stolen from his car at 750 NE 50 Ct. The computer was valued at $400.

March 15: A man stole beer from Walgreens at 960 Powerline Rd. and left in a vehicle.

March 17: A man reported his I.D. stolen and used to order Sprint products. The incident was reported at 18 Capitol Ct.

March 20: It was reported that Blue Tooth headphones were stolen from Radio Shack at 665 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

March 13: An ID was either lost or stolen from 2041 NE 36 St.

March 13: The victim saw a male subject riding his daughter’s BMX bike down the street near 2720 NE 53 St. The subject was apprehended and a glass pipe with marijuana residue fell out of a shopping bag.

March 15: Someone broke into a vehicle at 2613 NE 28 Ct. and stole a purse containing a wallet, credit cards, $300 cash and a cell phone. The loss was $406.