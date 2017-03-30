HAPPENINGS

Posted on 30 March 2017 by LeslieM

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Fish Fry

Friday, Mar. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church

3331 NE 10 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Every Friday through Apr. 14. Enjoy wild harvested cod, linguini with clam sauce, country fries, coleslaw, roll, soft-serve ice cream, coffee/tea. Adults-$9/children-$5. Beer & wine available for minimal charge. For more information, call 954-941-8117.

Broward County Mummers

seeking members

Every Thursday Practice, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Moose Lodge

6191 Rock Island Rd.

Tamarac, FL 33319

Need of voluntary senior musicians. Please contact, Jan Daisy-Little at 954-784-9904 for details.

Pineapple Jamboree

Friday, Mar. 31, 6 to 10 p.m.

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Features locally crafted Pineapple beer paired with tropical delights from local restaurants, rum tastings, live music and a traditional luau. Tickets-$35 general admission/$65 for an all-inclusive VIP experience. For more information, call 954-941-2940 ext 205 or email SBenson@pompanobeachchamber.com.

Discovery Day

Saturday, Apr. 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

Briggs Hall

1920 SE 4 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

All ages invited for Easter egg hunt, complete with Easter Bunny. Meet other children in the neighborhood. Complimentary lunch will be served. Call 954-427-0222 or 561-674-4864 for more information. Discovery Days are hosted the first Saturday of each month.

Huge Yard Sale

Saturday, Apr. 1, 8 a.m. to noon

1540 SE 14 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Florida Humane Society volunteers are conducting yard sale to benefit the animals. New and gently used hotel quality linens and bedding; kitchen items and knickknacks, clothing, women’s designer shoes and purses, lots and lots of items for sale. Sale being held at private residence. For information, call 954-974-6152.

Focusing on the arts

Saturday, Apr. 1, 11 a.m. to Noon

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Art discussion series with Arline Peartree concludes with a discussion about Expressionism & Fauvism. For more information, call 954-357-7680

Adopt with a Cop

Saturday, Apr. 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pioneer Park

217 NE 5 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Pets will be transported from local shelters and made available for adoption on site. Meet BSO deputies & K9s.For more information, visit www.sheriff.org , @broward sheriff.com or www.facebook.com/broward.pets

AAUW Membership Meeting & Presentation

Monday, Apr. 3, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Pompano Beach Branch presents Tim Day, director of Physical Therapy at Holy Cross Hospital, who will discuss brain function and how exercise is related. New members welcome. No charge. RSVP: 954-570-5423 or email: pompanoscholar@yahoo.com.

Beach Dance

Tuesday, Apr. 4, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21st Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Free event. Johnny Vincent” will be playing. Wear dancing shoes and bring beach chair. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

LHP Library Book Sale

Thursday, Apr. 6 to Saturday, Apr. 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dixon Ahl Hall

2220 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Gently used books, DVDs, music CDs, records, audio books available for purchase. Price range: 50 cents-paperbacks to $2-hardcover, coffee table, collector books are specially priced. DVDs, CDs-$1 to $9. Saturday, Apr. 8, we will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. to prepare for the Bag Sale, where from 1 to 4 p.m., $1 will get you as many books as you can fit in a plastic bag (they provide).

All proceeds benefit the library. For more information, call 954-946-6398.

Artist Pat Anderson Painting Classes

• Monday, Apr. 3, at the beach in Pompano

• Saturday, Apr. 8, tour & class at Hillsboro

Lighthouse grounds

• Monday, Apr. 10, tour & class at world famous

Bonnet House, Ft. Lauderdale

• Monday, Apr. 24, class & guest speaker, Kristen

Hoss, Habitat Restoration