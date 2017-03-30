HAPPENINGS

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Fish Fry
Friday, Mar. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
3331 NE 10 Terr.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Every Friday through Apr. 14. Enjoy wild harvested cod, linguini with clam sauce, country fries, coleslaw, roll, soft-serve ice cream, coffee/tea. Adults-$9/children-$5. Beer & wine available for minimal charge. For more information, call 954-941-8117.
Broward County Mummers
seeking members
Every Thursday Practice, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Moose Lodge
6191 Rock Island Rd.
Tamarac, FL 33319
Need of voluntary senior musicians. Please contact, Jan Daisy-Little at 954-784-9904 for details.
Pineapple Jamboree
Friday, Mar. 31, 6 to 10 p.m.
450 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Features locally crafted Pineapple beer paired with tropical delights from local restaurants, rum tastings, live music and a traditional luau. Tickets-$35 general admission/$65 for an all-inclusive VIP experience. For more information, call 954-941-2940 ext 205 or email SBenson@pompanobeachchamber.com.
Discovery Day
Saturday, Apr. 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Community Presbyterian Church
Briggs Hall
1920 SE 4 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
All ages invited for Easter egg hunt, complete with Easter Bunny. Meet other children in the neighborhood. Complimentary lunch will be served. Call 954-427-0222 or 561-674-4864 for more information. Discovery Days are hosted the first Saturday of each month.
Huge Yard Sale
Saturday, Apr. 1, 8 a.m. to noon
1540 SE 14 Ct.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Florida Humane Society volunteers are conducting yard sale to benefit the animals. New and gently used hotel quality linens and bedding; kitchen items and knickknacks, clothing, women’s designer shoes and purses, lots and lots of items for sale. Sale being held at private residence. For information, call 954-974-6152.
Focusing on the arts
Saturday, Apr. 1, 11 a.m. to Noon
Deerfield Beach Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Art discussion series with Arline Peartree concludes with a discussion about Expressionism & Fauvism. For more information, call 954-357-7680
Adopt with a Cop
Saturday, Apr. 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pioneer Park
217 NE 5 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Pets will be transported from local shelters and made available for adoption on site. Meet BSO deputies & K9s.For more information, visit www.sheriff.org, @broward sheriff.com or www.facebook.com/broward.pets
AAUW Membership Meeting & Presentation
Monday, Apr. 3, 12:30 p.m.
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE 6 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Pompano Beach Branch presents Tim Day, director of Physical Therapy at Holy Cross Hospital, who will discuss brain function and how exercise is related. New members welcome. No charge. RSVP: 954-570-5423 or email: pompanoscholar@yahoo.com.
Beach Dance
Tuesday, Apr. 4, 7 to 9 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21st Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Free event. Johnny Vincent” will be playing. Wear dancing shoes and bring beach chair. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
LHP Library Book Sale
Thursday, Apr. 6 to Saturday, Apr. 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dixon Ahl Hall
2220 NE 38 St.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Gently used books, DVDs, music CDs, records, audio books available for purchase. Price range: 50 cents-paperbacks to $2-hardcover, coffee table, collector books are specially priced. DVDs, CDs-$1 to $9. Saturday, Apr. 8, we will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. to prepare for the Bag Sale, where from 1 to 4 p.m., $1 will get you as many books as you can fit in a plastic bag (they provide).
All proceeds benefit the library. For more information, call 954-946-6398.
Artist Pat Anderson Painting Classes
• Monday, Apr. 3, at the beach in Pompano
• Saturday, Apr. 8, tour & class at Hillsboro
Lighthouse grounds
• Monday, Apr. 10, tour & class at world famous
Bonnet House, Ft. Lauderdale
• Monday, Apr. 24, class & guest speaker, Kristen
Hoss, Habitat Restoration
Plein Air Painting using the leaf bar plein air easel. Unique art program held in different Parks in Pompano Beach. Pat also celebrates the Flagler RR & Florida Scenic Highway Florida East Coast through to Key West. Cost: 4 days-$200 (includes supplies, easel and tote.) Morning session named “Sea Breeze Class.” Afternoon session named “Beachy Class.” For more information or to register, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov, call 954-786-4111 or stop by Emma Lou Olson Civic Center.