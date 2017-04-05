CRIME WATCH

Posted on 05 April 2017

Deerfield Beach

March 21: An elderly woman reported that someone tried to enter her home at 1560 SW 22 Terr. The person became afraid and left.

March 21: A woman reported that her Chevrolet Captiva was stolen from her driveway at 5241 West Lakes Dr.

March 21: A woman reported her car and patio entered, a checkbook stolen, and three rings stolen at 1004 E. Lakes Dr.

March 21: A motor scooter was stolen from a home at 574 NE 47 St.

March 23: A man reported that his roommate stole his television and video games at 284 NE 39 Ct.

Lighthouse Point

March 19: Someone stole a 2016 Mercedes S550 from a garage at 2350 NE 22 St. The loss was $96,600.

March 21: Someone entered a pool house at 2800 NE 30 Ave. and stole documents and financial records belonging to the association.

March 22: A vehicle was repossessed and a 12-gauge shotgun was discovered inside. The gun was brought to the police department at 3701 NE 22 Ave. for destruction.

