Posted on 04 May 2017 by LeslieM

By “Cinema” Dave

http://cinemadave.livejournal.com

With The Dinner opening this weekend, this weekend’s movies feature an emphasis upon family and food also with two new releases, In Search of Israeli Cuisine and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2.

In Search of Israeli Cuisine is a documentary that explores the Israeli culture through food. While the emphasis features geographic and anthropological lessons, this documentary is entertainingly told. James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Solomonov serves as the film’s guide. Besides being a chef, Solomonov was born in Israel, but was raised in Pittsburgh. Despite being embarrassed in his youth by his grandmother’s ways, Solomonov develops an appreciation for his Israeli Heritage.

Given that the State of Israel is only seven decades old, Israeli cuisine is not as respected when compared to Italian or French food. Through interviews, it is disclosed that Israel is still a nation of immigrants and people who, like Solomonov’s grandmother, were European Holocaust survivors who brought their culture to a young state. With the tradition of Shabbat in place, this weekly family ritual sustains the Israel culture though turmoil and war. In Search of Israeli Cusine presents a comfortable and appetizing human story.

For all of its psychedelic weirdness, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 feels familiar. The film opens with an epic battle with a giant space slug that likes to eat batteries. The Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) easily defeat the monster, but run afoul the people who hired them.

After a perilous escape through an astro field, Peter Quill meets Ego (Kurt Russell), a man who claims to be Peter’s father. The Guardians separate when Peter, Drax and Gamora visit Ego’s planet. While making repairs on their damaged spaceship, Rocket Racoon and Groot come under the influence of Yondu (Michael Rooker), a blue headed alien who abducted Peter Quill from Planet Earth.

Much like the original Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol.2 features a marvelous soundtrack that is pure nostalgia for people who lived in the 1970s. The film opens with the ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) classic “Mr. Blue Sky” and features a dancing Baby Groot. The sequence is so much fun; why not join in the fun this weekend?