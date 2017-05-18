HAPPENINGS

Posted on 18 May 2017 by LeslieM

One Day Safe Boating Class

Saturday, May 20, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

Learn basics of navigation, docking, emergency situations, water sport safety and local laws. $25 for Broward Co. residents/$60 for all others (includes textbook and hand-outs.) To register, visit www.PompanoSafeBoating.com or call 754-444-1470.

Historic Butler House Tours

Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy a free guided tour of the historic Butler House, home of pioneers J.D. & Alice Butler. This Spanish mission style home was built in 1923 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Ocean Brews & Blues Festival

Saturday, May 20, 3 to 7 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Spend a day at the beach for an exciting craft brew festival. Unlimited sampling of assortment of 100+ beers from some of America’s best craft breweries while listening to a variety of blues music entertainers. There will be an assortment of local foods and arts and craft vendors. $40/person until May 19. Event Day tickets: $45. All tickets include 3.5 hours of unlimited sampling of beers and a souvenir glass from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Parking on the barrier island will be limited during the event. Attendees can make the short walk across the bridge to the event or take the complimentary shuttle service. Complimentary parking will be available in The Cove Shopping Center. Shuttle service will run continuously from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 954-480-4429. To purchase tickets, visit www.dfb.city/oceanbrew .

Family Night Event

Saturday, May 20, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Sugar Sand Park

300 S. Military Tr.

Boca Raton, FL 33486

A free event for kids with special needs and abilities and their families. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. There will be carousel rides, children’s science explorium, glitter tattoos, photo souvenirs, activities and classes. To register online and for more information, visit www.sugarsandpark.org/special-needs-programs .

39th Anniversary of DB Church of Christ

• Sunday, May 21, 1 p.m.

DB Church of Christ

360 SW 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

• Luncheon

Monday, May 22 to

Wednesday, May 24, 7 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Park

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Gospel meeting.

For more information, call 754-366-8644.

Celebrating Life event

Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m.

1400 SE 8 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

At private residence. This event is to introduce the Love Sami Organization to the community. This group helps bring healing to suicide survivors and their families, friends and more. There will be bounce houses, face painting, animals, food & drinks, and more. Parking available at nearby Target. Info: www.LoveSami.Org.

Save the Date : Sacred Steal Unity Showcase Concert

Saturday, June 3, noon to 6 p.m.

Church of the Living God

176 SW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The concert will be featuring some of the greatest African American steel guitar players from Keith & Jewell Dominion Churches of the Living God. Outside event. Bring personal chairs.