HAPPENINGS

One Day Safe Boating Class
Saturday, May 20, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron
3701 NE 18 Terr.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Learn basics of navigation, docking, emergency situations, water sport safety and local laws. $25 for Broward Co. residents/$60 for all others (includes textbook and hand-outs.) To register, visit www.PompanoSafeBoating.com or call 754-444-1470.
Historic Butler House Tours
Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Enjoy a free guided tour of the historic Butler House, home of pioneers J.D. & Alice Butler. This Spanish mission style home was built in 1923 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Ocean Brews & Blues Festival
Saturday, May 20, 3 to 7 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Spend a day at the beach for an exciting craft brew festival. Unlimited sampling of assortment of 100+ beers from some of America’s best craft breweries while listening to a variety of blues music entertainers. There will be an assortment of local foods and arts and craft vendors. $40/person until May 19. Event Day tickets: $45. All tickets include 3.5 hours of unlimited sampling of beers and a souvenir glass from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Parking on the barrier island will be limited during the event. Attendees can make the short walk across the bridge to the event or take the complimentary shuttle service. Complimentary parking will be available in The Cove Shopping Center. Shuttle service will run continuously from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 954-480-4429. To purchase tickets, visit www.dfb.city/oceanbrew.
Family Night Event
Saturday, May 20, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Sugar Sand Park
300 S. Military Tr.
Boca Raton, FL 33486
A free event for kids with special needs and abilities and their families. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. There will be carousel rides, children’s science explorium, glitter tattoos, photo souvenirs, activities and classes. To register online and for more information, visit www.sugarsandpark.org/special-needs-programs.
39th Anniversary of DB Church of Christ
• Sunday, May 21, 1 p.m.
DB Church of Christ
360 SW 2 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
• Luncheon
Monday, May 22 to
Wednesday, May 24, 7 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen Park
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Gospel meeting.
For more information, call 754-366-8644.
Celebrating Life event
Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m.
1400 SE 8 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
At private residence. This event is to introduce the Love Sami Organization to the community. This group helps bring healing to suicide survivors and their families, friends and more. There will be bounce houses, face painting, animals, food & drinks, and more. Parking available at nearby Target. Info: www.LoveSami.Org.
Save the Date: Sacred Steal Unity Showcase Concert
Saturday, June 3, noon to 6 p.m.
Church of the Living God
176 SW 6 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
The concert will be featuring some of the greatest African American steel guitar players from Keith & Jewell Dominion Churches of the Living God. Outside event. Bring personal chairs.