HAPPENINGS

Havana Nights
Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. to midnight
Oceans 234
234 N. Ocean Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
It’s a white tie affair! Transport yourself to an endless tropical oasis at our Havana Nights party! Enjoy the smooth sounds of DJ Charlie as you sip on a zesty libation at the mojito lounge and try complimentary Cuban hors d’oeuvres.
7th Annual Board Swap
Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Island Water Sports
1985 NE 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
This is a fundraiser for surf and skate camp scholarships. Need to get rid of some old boards? Need some cash? Come to the #IWSBoardSwap where you can buy, sell & swap your surf, skate, skim, SUP & wakeboards, as well as wetsuits, fins and accessories. Listing fee is $2.50 per board, which includes storage and additional listings on Facebook event page, craigslist to help promote your item. Also shop the huge sample sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a huge community yard sale for everything action sports! For more information, visit www.facebook.com/IslandWaterSportsFL.
Mini Farmer’s Market
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Butler House
380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Seasonal produce, flowers, honey, dog treats and more! Guided tours of the historic home. Every Saturday in May and June.
Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony
Sunday, May 28, Noon to 2 p.m.
Butler House
380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Honor our veterans with the DB Historical Society and enjoy the concert performed by the DB High School Marine JROTC. Picnic fare and beverages. Free event, donations accepted. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org.
Save the Date: Deerfield Beach Class of 2017 Graduation
Sunday, June 4 at 9 a.m.
Nova Southeastern University, Don Taft University Center
3301 College Ave.
Davie, FL 33314
To participate in the celebration you MUST already have a ticket. Parking fee of $7 per vehicle. Strollers not allowed inside the arena. No balloons, no seat saving and disabled seating is limited. Doors open one hour prior to the ceremony.
Wing Warrior Cook-Off and Music Festival
Saturday, June 10,
Noon to 6 p.m.
Oveta McKeithen
Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 3344
Free event to come out, taste, judge and vote for the People’s Choice Wing Champion! Enjoy tasty wings, music, cold beverages (available for purchase), crafts and vendors booths. Kids’ Zone includes water slides, bounce houses and more. For more information, visit www.deerfield-beach.com/1494/Wing-Warrior-Cook-Off or call 954-480-4429.
REGISTER NOW – For Summer Camp!
Monday, June 12 to Friday, Aug. 4
This summer, the City of Deerfield Beach will offer a variety of summer camps for all ages. Day Camps will be running for children ages 6 to 12 from June 12 through Aug. 4 at Deerfield Beach Middle School (701 SE 6 Ave.), Quiet Waters Park Elementary (4150 W. Hillsboro Blvd.), Highlands Park (511 NE 44 St.) and Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex (445 SW 4 St.). Additional specialty camps include Teen Camp, Drama Camp, Jr. Lifeguards Camp and Sports Camp. For more information, visit www.dfb.city/summercamp or, to register now, visit www.dfb.city/registration or call Constitution Park at 954-480-4494.