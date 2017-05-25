HAPPENINGS

Posted on 25 May 2017 by LeslieM

Havana Nights

Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. to midnight

Oceans 234

234 N. Ocean Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

It’s a white tie affair! Transport yourself to an endless tropical oasis at our Havana Nights party! Enjoy the smooth sounds of DJ Charlie as you sip on a zesty libation at the mojito lounge and try complimentary Cuban hors d’oeuvres.

7th Annual Board Swap

Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Island Water Sports

1985 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This is a fundraiser for surf and skate camp scholarships. Need to get rid of some old boards? Need some cash? Come to the #IWSBoardSwap where you can buy, sell & swap your surf, skate, skim, SUP & wakeboards, as well as wetsuits, fins and accessories. Listing fee is $2.50 per board, which includes storage and additional listings on Facebook event page, craigslist to help promote your item. Also shop the huge sample sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a huge community yard sale for everything action sports! For more information, visit www.facebook.com/IslandWaterSportsFL .

Mini Farmer’s Market

Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Seasonal produce, flowers, honey, dog treats and more! Guided tours of the historic home. Every Saturday in May and June.

Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony

Sunday, May 28, Noon to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Honor our veterans with the DB Historical Society and enjoy the concert performed by the DB High School Marine JROTC. Picnic fare and beverages. Free event, donations accepted. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.org .

Save the Date: Deerfield Beach Class of 2017 Graduation

Sunday, June 4 at 9 a.m.

Nova Southeastern University, Don Taft University Center

3301 College Ave.

Davie, FL 33314

To participate in the celebration you MUST already have a ticket. Parking fee of $7 per vehicle. Strollers not allowed inside the arena. No balloons, no seat saving and disabled seating is limited. Doors open one hour prior to the ceremony.

Wing Warrior Cook-Off and Music Festival

Saturday, June 10,

Noon to 6 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen

Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 3344

Free event to come out, taste, judge and vote for the People’s Choice Wing Champion! Enjoy tasty wings, music, cold beverages (available for purchase), crafts and vendors booths. Kids’ Zone includes water slides, bounce houses and more. For more information, visit www.deerfield-beach.com/1494/Wing-Warrior-Cook-Off or call 954-480-4429.

REGISTER NOW – For Summer Camp!

Monday, June 12 to Friday, Aug. 4