CRIME WATCH

Posted on 01 June 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 16: A man reported his Ford pickup truck stolen from his driveway at 430 SE 4 St.

May 16: A man said that three people grabbed him from behind, stole his cell phone and fled the area. The incident was reported at 1271 SW 9 Ave.

May 16: A man was arrested for domestic violence after hitting his wife at 4384 NW 9 Ave.

May 16: A man reported that while he was making a delivery at 199 W. Hillsboro Blvd., two men stole four cases of beer valued at $100.

May 16: A woman reported that someone broke into her apartment at 3261 SW 1 St.

Lighthouse Point

May 3: Security camera showed that the victim paid for gas and accidentally dropped his wallet. Then someone picked up the wallet and left the store at 3900 N. Federal Hwy. The wallet contained five credit cards, $350 in cash, a driver’s license. The total loss was $431.

May 3: The victim reported a gold and diamond ring valued at $10,000 was stolen from a vehicle at 3700 N. Federal Hwy.

May 4: Someone stole a 64-quart cooler off a boat that was docked behind 3801 NE 31 Ave. The loss was $400.