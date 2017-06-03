Pompano Beach to Test Emergency Notification System

Posted on 03 June 2017 by LeslieM

Wednesday, June 7, 10 a.m.

In the event of an emergency, the City of Pompano Beach officials issue alerts through a high-speed emergency notification system. The system allows messages to be quickly delivered to targeted areas of Pompano Beach or to the City as a whole.

On Wednesday, June 7, the City of Pompano Beach will be conducting a performance test of the Emergency Notification System. Residents should not be alarmed by the automated call. Receiving a test message will assure that residents will receive a message when an actual alert is issued by Pompano Beach city officials. The test calls will be conducted in the morning beginning at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until the entire database has been attempted. The message will explain it is a test message and encourage residents to register and share the information with neighbors, friends and family.

The community can log onto www.pompanobeachfl.gov to register. “All individuals and businesses should take the time to visit the City’s website to register and include contact information such as cellular phones, email and text addresses,” said Mayor Lamar Fisher. “This is particularly important during hurricane season”.