CRIME WATCH

Posted on 08 June 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 23: Someone entered a vehicle parked at 3315 Deer Creek Alba Way and stole $200.

May 23: The manager of Dollar General at 1377 S. Dixie Hwy. reported that someone ran out of the store with a basket of merchandise.

May 23: A man reported a burglary on his property at 370 SW 14 St.

May 23: A man reported the theft of a television from the residence where he is living at 710 NE 50 St.

May 23: A man reported that he fell asleep at a community pool at 777 SE 2 St. When he awoke, he noticed the gold chain that had been around his neck was missing.

Lighthouse Point

May 17: Someone entered an unlocked vehicle parked at 2230 NE 46 St. during the night; nothing was missing.

May 17: Someone entered an unlocked vehicle at 2220 NE 46 St. during the night and stole $5 in change.

May 17: Someone stole $2 in coins from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway at 2660 NE 46 St. overnight. There were no signs of forced entry.

(Partial list)