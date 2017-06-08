CRIME WATCH

Posted on 08 June 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 23: Someone entered a vehicle parked at 3315 Deer Creek Alba Way and stole $200.

May 23: The manager of Dollar General at 1377 S. Dixie Hwy. reported that someone ran out of the store with a basket of merchandise.

May 23: A man reported a burglary on his property at 370 SW 14 St.

May 23: A man reported the theft of a television from the residence where he is living at 710 NE 50 St.

May 23: A man reported that he fell asleep at a community pool at 777 SE 2 St. When he awoke, he noticed the gold chain that had been around his neck was missing.

Lighthouse Point

May 17: Someone entered an unlocked vehicle parked at 2230 NE 46 St. during the night; nothing was missing.

May 17: Someone entered an unlocked vehicle at 2220 NE 46 St. during the night and stole $5 in change.

May 17: Someone stole $2 in coins from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway at 2660 NE 46 St. overnight. There were no signs of forced entry.

(Partial list)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER