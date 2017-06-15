CRIME WATCH

Posted on 15 June 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 30: A man reported his front grill and tailgate and a camera stolen from his F350 vehicle parked in his driveway at 1311 SE 12 St. Other items stolen included a watch, wedding ring, generator and three chain saws for a total loss of $13,050.

May 30: A woman reported her credit card, BJ’s customer card, a debit card and $60 stolen from her workplace at 786 S. Military Tr.

May 30: A woman reported her wallet stolen while she was at a house party at 4373 SW 10 Pl.

May 30: Two men stole three bottles of Patron from a Walgreens at 1325 S. Military Tr. They escaped in a car.

June 3: A woman reported her wallet with $40 stolen from her purse while she was shopping at 3825 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

May 17: Someone entered a 2009 Infiniti that was parked in a driveway at 2180 NE 44 Ct. The victim said the vehicle was rummaged through; however, nothing appeared to be taken.

May 17: Someone entered a 2017 Nissan Titan and a 2014 Ford F-150 in front of a residence at 4431 NE 24 Ave. Nothing appeared to be taken.

May 17: Someone entered a 2016 Kia Optima that was parked in a driveway at 4000 NE 22 Ave. The victim said the vehicle was ransacked; however, nothing appeared to be taken.