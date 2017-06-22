HAPPENINGS

Posted on 22 June 2017 by LeslieM

Hot Summer Solstice White Party

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

City Pub

956 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Don’t miss this sensational event! Dance to the amazing music of “It Takes Two” band. There will be a prize for the hottest male & female white attire. There will be high energy people, music & fun! Also come in for dinner and enjoy a rib dinner for only $9.99 before 8 p.m. Full menu all night. Enjoy a slice of white cake as well. There is a $5 entertainment fee. For more information and to R.S.V.P., call 954-427-8213 or visit www.deerfieldcitypub.com.

SamBones Rocking Summer Show

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

American Rock Bar and Grill

1600 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Only $5 at the door, 2 for 1 drinks all night. Load in starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be some parking behind the bar. Static Momentum will play 8 to 8:45 p.m., Vinyl Answer will play 9 to 9:45 p.m. and Castafella will play 10 to 10:45 p.m.

High Tea Hat Parade

Saturday, June 24, 2 to 5 p.m.

Hillsboro Community Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church invites you to a High Tea Hat Parade to celebrate St. Mary’s 100th Anniversary. The church was started by the Bahamians who came here, according to former State Representative Gwyndolen Clarke-Reed. $20 donation. Contact 954-480-9340 for more information.

The Gold Coast Amateur Radio Association

Amateur Radio Field Day

Saturday, June 24 through Sunday, June 25

During daylight hours

Quiet Waters Park

Bald Eagle Pavilion

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Members of the Gold Coast Amateur Radio Association will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Anyone may become a licensed Amateur Radio operator. There are over 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 5 and as old as 100. And with clubs such as the Gold Coast Amateur Radio Association, it’s easy for anybody to get involved right here in Broward County. For more information about Field Day, call Michael Wolf at 954-993-1256 or email k2hxc@comcast.net

Free Dive Fridays all Summer Long!

Friday, June 30, 7 to 9 p.m.

Papa’s Raw Bar

4610 N. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

June is National Scuba Month! Free Dive IPA will be $5 on tap every Friday all summer long! Bring your scuba license for an additional $1 off and wear your mask between 7 & 9 p.m. for a FREE Pint of Freedive! Tell a friend & Celebrate with Coppertail Brewing Co. & Papa’s Raw Bar!

Percy White Library Events

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd. (in the Meeting Room)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

• Summer Break Spot Program

Thursday, June 22, 1 to 2 p.m.

Lunch Program for children under the age of 18. This will

also be held on the 26, 27 and 28 of June from 1 to 2 p.m.

• Building a Better Future with The Dennis Project. Engineering Innovators! – Light it Up! (Teen)

Thursday, June 22, 2 to 3 p.m.

Ever wonder what makes a radio come alive? Learn how electricity flows in their everyday electronic world with a variety of circuit projects using Snap-Circuit kits. Then create circuits that will play music on electronic devices. (Limit 30 -Teens – Pre-Registration is made at Reference Service Desk).

• BCL Fun Day

Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. to noon

Create a new craft or do a new activity each day. For ages 7-13! Snap Circuit Laboratory.

• Classical Music Appreciation Afternoon with Mozart

Saturday, June 24, 2 to 3 p.m.

This is a new program hosted by Walter Ladden. This program features a sample of Mozart’s music as well as anecdotes about the composer and performers.

• Mother Goose Time – Color Fun Storytime and Craft

Monday, June 26, 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Mother Goose Time – Children up to 36 months and their caregivers.

• “Every Hero has a Song” with Matthew Sabatella

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

As the United States of America begins to celebrate its 241st birthday, Matthew Sabatella returns to Deerfield Beach Percy White Library with this new program.

• Magnificent, Mysterious Buildings around the World with Safari Sue

Wednesday, June 28, 11 a.m. to Noon

Safari Sue the Adventurer will share her storytelling magic show about mysterious buildings around the world, from Egypt to the Andes! For more information, contact Panna Mody at PMody@Broward.org or call 954-357-7699.