Pompano Beach Middle Tracksters complete season

Posted on 22 June 2017 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

The Pompano Beach Middle School boys and girls track teams closed out the school year with some outstanding performances in the season-ending county championships at Coral Springs High School.

Ja’leah Williams had one goal at the Broward County Middle School track and field championship meet, and that was to defeat someone from Lauderdale Lakes. So, in her final middle school meet, she did just that and more in defeating everyone from the county to win the 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.21, she successfully defended her title.

“This is very big because it was my last year and I finally beat someone from Lauderdale Lakes in an individual event,” said Williams, 14, of Pompano Beach. “That was my goal.”

This is her third year in the sport and she took also third in the 400-meter dash last year.

“I was very tired and I didn’t have any water, Gatorade or anything,” Williams added. “I just had to breathe in and breathe out. My friends want me to play flag football at Blanche Ely, so I might not do track next year.”

Williams was also a member of the 4×100 and the 4×400 relay teams. The 4×100 relay was third (51.89); the 4×200 relay was fourth (1:51.28), while the 4×400 team won the county title with a clocking of 4:08.34.

“We came in second in the 4×100,” Williams said, “so I really wanted to win the 4×400 and we did.”

Pompano Beach’s De’Wante Deas clocked a 14.64 to finish second in the 100-meter hurdles. The 15-year-old Pompano Beach Middle School eighth grader also was third in the 400-meter dash (52.32).

“I didn’t run the hurdles last year, just the 400,” said Deas, who was fourth in the 400 a year ago. It was his first year on a track team. “I ran them this year because my school needed it. I like to run. I am pretty fast and I like the competition.”

Two other Pompano Bengals competed in the finals. Kaleese Smith was fourth in the girls long jump with a 14-04.00, while Elijah Mohorne threw 35-05.00 to place seven in the boys shot put.

Deerfield Beach Middle School also had a couple of strong performances from Nate Metellus, who clocked a time of 11.99 to finish fourth in the 100-meter dash. The boys 4×400 relay finished fifth with a time of 4:00.51.

The Pompano girls team finished fourth with 36 points. Lauderdale Lakes was the runaway winner with 83 points. The Pompano Middle School boys team finished 11th with 18 points, while the Deerfield boys scored 9 and finished in a tie for 17th with Pioneer Middle School.

Simply Soccer camps offered

The Simply Soccer camp has entered their 29th year of camps in nearby Coral Springs. The camp is for boys and girls, ages 5-15, of all skill levels, who are taught a variety of soccer skills from dribbling to shooting.

There are three sessions each day ranging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; extended hours camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a Tiny Tot program for kids ages 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. Full day campers must bring a soccer ball, swimsuit, shin guards, water bottle and lunch. You do not have to be a city resident to attend.

The camp just concluded its second week and there are seven sessions left this summer including June 26-30; July 10-14; July 17-21; July 24-28; July 31-Aug. 4; Aug. 7-11 and Aug. 14-18.

Register daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, 2501 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. For information, call 954-345-2200.