FLICKS: Lost in Paris & Spider-Man: Homecoming

Posted on 12 July 2017 by LeslieM

By “Cinema” Dave

http://cinemadave.livejournal.com

Besides being Bastile Day, this Friday, July 14, marks the opening of Lost in Paris, an enchanting romantic comedy that features visual gags inspired by Chaplin, Keaton and Laurel & Hardy. The cinematography echoes La La Land, but makes Paris, the City of Lights, shine while providing a simple sweet-natured story seldom seen on the big screen these days.

Opening and closing the film with a Currier & Ives setting, Lost in Paris introduces us to the headstrong and independent Martha (the late Emmanuelle Riva) and her niece Fiona. Many years later, Fiona (Fiona Gordon) is a librarian in Canada and she receives word that Aunt Martha is in distress in Paris. After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Fiona gets lost in Paris.

While Martha and Fiona keep missing each other, both women cross paths with Dom, (Dominique Abel, who co-wrote and co-directed with his wife, Fiona Gordon) a hobo who pitches a tent by the River Thames. Through misidentification, miscommunication and with plenty of slapstick, the three protagonists find a resolution when they arrive on the tippy top of the Eiffel Tower.

From beginning to end, Lost in Paris is a delight. Gordon and Abel are a fine team both behind the scene and with onscreen chemistry. Minus big budgeted special effects, this film features theatrical visual gags that would inspire “oohs” and “aahs” with a live audience. It will be remembered as a timeless movie, a modern movie that celebrates its cinematic silent movie past.

With very little surprise, Spider-Man: Homecoming blew up the summer box office last weekend. Having appeared last year in Captain America: Civil War, this new Spider-Man movie features an actor (Tom Holland) who is closer to the age of the teenaged Peter Parker found in the comics. For all of his web-slinging superpowers, creator Stan Lee never lost sight that he was telling the story of a teenager going through his rights of passage.

The film references the original Avengers movie which featured the “Battle of New York” post carnage. Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) is a sanitation engineer who is originally commissioned to clean up the mess. Prevented by government bureaucrats, Toomes steals the alien refuge and creates his own mercenary business, complete with new technology, and adopts the moniker “the Vulture.”

Spider-Man battles the Vulture on three occasions, with the first two battles being the most thrilling. However Spider-Man: Homecoming is a human story featuring a flawed hero and his antagonist. This is a character-based story that is as unpredictable as human behavior.

This weekend, enjoy both of these entertaining movies.