HAPPENINGS

Posted on 19 July 2017 by LeslieM

7th Annual Levis JCC Run, Sweat & Beers 5k

Thursday, July 20, 7 to 9 p.m.

South County Regional Park/Sunset Pavilion

12551 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33498

Running fun in the setting summer sun. Hundreds of running enthusiasts are welcome for the sunset run followed by a festive celebration. After competing in the race, runners and guests will enjoy complimentary wings, snacks and beer [21+ for beer]. First 700 to register will receive a free dri-fit shirt! $30 entrance fee. For more information, call 561-852-3257 or email laurenk@levisjcc.org , or visit www.levisjcc.org/5k .

Tree Giveaway

Saturday, July 22, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Pompano Beach Nursery

1000 NE 3 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The City of Pompano Beach will give away two trees per residence on a first-come, first-served basis. To qualify for a free tree, you must live within the city limits and provide proof of residency. Each resident will be given a choice among many varieties, including Simpson stopper, Clusia Rosea, Live oak, Mahogany, Silver buttonwood, Purple Tabebuia, Dahoon holly, Queen palm, Thatch Palm and Triangle palm. Instruction sheets for planting will be handed out with the trees. For more information, call 954-786-4106.

Guided Butler House Tour

Saturday, July 22 & Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Find out more about this beautiful historic home; enjoy the shade of the Banyan tree. The Alice B Gift Shop will be open. Donations welcome.

Redlyte with Sound Movement live!

Sunday, July 23, 5 to 9 p.m.

Kahuna Bar & Grill

NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Go and enjoy some live reggae tunes at this beach hotspot.

7th Annual NE Focal Point Family Night

Tuesday, July 25, 4 to 8 p.m.

Duffy’s

401 N. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Invite your family, friends, neighbors and co-workers to Duffy’s of Deerfield Beach for an evening out. Eat, drink and have fun. Ten percent of the evening’s proceeds will benefit NE Focal Point. Meet their staff. Learn about their services and programs. Find out about volunteer opportunities. Win a door prize. For information, call 954-480-4449.

Ladies Day Out Paddle Boarding Morning Session

Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. to noon

Sullivan Park

1601 E. Hillsboro Blvd,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join Lora and Toni for a Stand Up Paddleboarding adventure with other ladies! They will teach you the techniques and guide you around Deerfield Island Park in the Intracoastal. There will be a snack and water break on the beach behind the island during their 2-hour session. Only 20 spots Available. $25 Per person, which includes lesson & guided trip, paddleboard & paddle, life jacket, snack and water. Park at Sullivan Park (free parking, but you need to get a ticket from the meter), then meet up under the pavilion.

Chef vs. Chef Summer Brew Master Series

Wednesday, July 26, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Tucker Duke’s Lunchbox

1101 S. Powerline Rd, Ste 102

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Two Chefs, one Brewery, each chef going dish vs. dish over a 4-course dinner paired with 26 degree brews! Call Tucker Duke’s to make a reservation at 954-708-2035.

Save The Date

“Sundays at Butler House”

Multi-Family Backyard “Garage” Sale

Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441