CRIME WATCH

Posted on 02 August 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

July 18: A man was issued at Notice To Appear in court after being caught stealing multiple items from Walmart at 1101 S. Military Tr.

July 18: A man reported his home at 1300 SE 12 Terr. broken into. He reported a 55 in. TV, valued at $1,600, a laptop valued at $2,000, two credit cards and $1,500 in Norwegian currency stolen.

July 20: It was reported that two people broke into Expert Auto Group at 4301 N. Dixie Hwy. and stole $2,500 worth of auto parts.

July 20: A man reported his car stolen from 905 SE 13 Ct.

July 20: A woman reported her car parked at 1000 E. Hillsboro Blvd. was broken into and $100 in cash, a purse and credit cards were stolen.

Lighthouse Point

July 5: A public works employee discovered a wallet at 3000 NE 52 St. and brought it to the police department.

July 6: Police were responding to an alarm call to motion in a master bedroom at 2421 NE 32 Ct. The alarm company reported that the resident called in a proper code.

July 8: The victim said he lost his wallet at a gas station at 5200 N. Federal Hwy.

