Highlands adds two coaches

Posted on 02 August 2017 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Highlands Christian Academy (HCA) has added two coaches – Dwayne Marcum (Girls Varsity Basketball) and Taylor Townsend (Girls Varsity Soccer) to their coaching staff for the upcoming high school year.

HCA Athletic Director Jim Good was raving over his team recent hires saying they were exactly what he was looking for to lead his students both on and off the field.

“I am so excited to welcome Taylor as our new girls soccer coach,” Good said. “Taylor has learned to use her talents to spread the love of Christ. I know our girls will enjoy her passionate style of coaching and look up to her as a role model. HCA is grateful and excited to welcome Taylor to the HCA coaching family.”

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to be the head girls soccer coach at Highlands Christian Academy,” Townsend said. “Highlands is an amazing school and I am looking forward to a great season with the girls.”

Townsend is a Florida Atlantic University graduate with a degree in communications. She played two years at the University of Central Florida before transferring to Florida Atlantic University (FAU). While at the University of Central Florida, she made the Top 100 Freshman list.

She then helped lead FAU to the Conference USA Tournament and has been a member of the Women’s Premier Soccer League Team Boca Blast semi-professional squad from 2012-16 and is that team’s leading goal scorer.

Most recently, she played with Club Universitario de Deportes, a Peruvian professional team.

Townsend was an assistant coach for West Boca High School, as well as American Heritage-Delray and is currently working as an individual trainer.

Marcum has experience coaching both male and female basketball teams.

Marcum began his coaching career in 2000 at Pompano Lighthouse Christian Academy, where he coached until 2004. He then took over as the Boys Varsity Coach at Green Acres Christian Academy and coached there from 2005-2008.

Coach Marcum then began coaching at Hope Bible College in 2009 and stayed until 2012. He then coached one season of Boys Varsity Basketball at Hollywood Christian in 2014-2015 and then one year of Girls Varsity at Berean Christian from 2015-2016.

“We are very excited to welcome Coach Marcum to the HCA Coaching family,” Good added. “He brings experience, knowledge and passion, and I am confident he will do a great job with our girls. He loves the Lord and will be a great role model to our young ladies as we represent HCA and, ultimately, Christ.”

Marcum is married to Denise and has three grown children — Joshua, Jordann and Christian.

On to college

Two local football players have verbally committed to play college football.

Deerfield Beach High School tight end Daniel Barker committed to Illinois and Blanche Ely High linebacker Carlton Cleophat committed to Central Michigan.

Barker is the second Buck to pledge with the Fighting Illini this summer, following in the footsteps of senior running back Jakari Norwood, who committed to Champaign-Urbana.