HAPPENINGS

Friday Night Fever-Disco & Beyond
Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. to midnight.
City Pub
956 S. Federal Hwy,
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Music by It Takes Two playing disco and more. There will be cake for everyone. Dance contest. Dress disco chic. There will be a $5 entertainment fee. Go early for cocktails & dinner. Call to reserve your table at 954-427-8213.
Back to School Block Party
Sunday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m.
The First Presbyterian Church
of Pompano Beach
2331 NE 26 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Water slides, snowcones, games and fun. Blessing of the teachers. Follows the 10 a.m. worship service. Free event.
Intro to Floating & Open House
Monday, Aug. 28, 7 to 9 p.m.
Float8 Wellness Lounge
616 SE 10 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Curious about floating and what else they’re doing at Float8? Join owner Matt as he hosts an open house and introductory discussion about floating. Free event. RSVP at bit.ly/F8intro1. More about Float8 in Observer’s Aug. 31 issue. For more information, call 754-666-3588 or visit www.float8ion.com.
Tuesday Night Beach Dances
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7 to 9 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Johnny Vincent will be playing for your entertainment. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Save The Date: Art Walk 4 Autism
Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 to 10 a.m.
Quiet Waters Park
401 S Powerline Rd.,
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The Art Walk 4 Autism is back! It is a 5K run/walk. The host of the event is Shekinah Mountain Bible Fellowship. To get your ticket, visit www.aw4a.org.
Labor Day Picnic
Monday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m.
Community Park South Pavilion
NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
North Broward Democratic Club, along with other clubs throughout the county, will be celebrating Labor Day. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served. Guests should bring chairs and drinks. Rain or shine event. For more information, call 954-863-7789.
7-Week in-depth Boating Course
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron
3701 NE 18 Terr.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Learn the basics of navigation, docking, emergencies, water sport safety and local laws. Be more confident on a boat after this class and earn a Florida boaters education card. Cost is $85 for adults and $35 for 18 years old or under. Group discounts available online at www.pompanosafeboating.com. For more information, call 754-444-1470.