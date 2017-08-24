HAPPENINGS

Posted on 24 August 2017 by LeslieM

Friday Night Fever-Disco & Beyond

Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. to midnight.

City Pub

956 S. Federal Hwy,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Music by It Takes Two playing disco and more. There will be cake for everyone. Dance contest. Dress disco chic. There will be a $5 entertainment fee. Go early for cocktails & dinner. Call to reserve your table at 954-427-8213.

Back to School Block Party

Sunday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m.

The First Presbyterian Church

of Pompano Beach

2331 NE 26 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Water slides, snowcones, games and fun. Blessing of the teachers. Follows the 10 a.m. worship service. Free event.

Intro to Floating & Open House

Monday, Aug. 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

Float8 Wellness Lounge

616 SE 10 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Curious about floating and what else they’re doing at Float8? Join owner Matt as he hosts an open house and introductory discussion about floating. Free event. RSVP at bit.ly/F8intro1 . More about Float8 in Observer’s Aug. 31 issue. For more information, call 754-666-3588 or visit www.float8ion.com .

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Johnny Vincent will be playing for your entertainment. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Save The Date: Art Walk 4 Autism

Saturday, Sept. 2, 7 to 10 a.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S Powerline Rd.,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

The Art Walk 4 Autism is back! It is a 5K run/walk. The host of the event is Shekinah Mountain Bible Fellowship. To get your ticket, visit www.aw4a.org .

Labor Day Picnic

Monday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m.

Community Park South Pavilion

NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

North Broward Democratic Club, along with other clubs throughout the county, will be celebrating Labor Day. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served. Guests should bring chairs and drinks. Rain or shine event. For more information, call 954-863-7789.

7-Week in-depth Boating Course

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail & Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064