Jones gets first coaching job

Posted on 24 August 2017 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Pompano Beach High School football coach Melvin Jones is hoping to cash in on his first coaching job.

The Tornados, coming off a 2-8 season last year, move back into District 15-5A play this season after being an independent for the past couple of years. Pompano Beach showed it could score in a 36-32 loss last week to host St. John Paul II, but Jones is excited about the season.

“I am very excited about the opportunity,” Jones said. “It took eight years for this to happen. I have applied at many schools in the county and have had countless interviews, but nobody was willing to pull the trigger until now.

“There is a lot of pent up frustration,” he added. “I am just ready to get things going to show what I can do.”

More than half the 30-player Pompano Beach roster is made up of seniors. The team is led offensively by Jalal Jean-Charles (RB/DB, Sr.), Brian Campbell (FB/LB, Sr.), Andre Clarke (WR/FS, Sr.), Jordan Jaramillo (WR/FS, Jr.), Andrew Putney (QB/DB, Sr.).

The team also has some strong defensive players led by Shemon Jenkins (CB/WR, Jr.), Daniel Eggan (SS/WR, Sr.), Kelly Moore (DE, Jr.) and a promising newcomer in two-way player Jacoby Clarke (TE/DE, Sr.).

“Our goal this season is to build upon our team philosophy which is ‘Stay in the moment, Live as a FAMILY, Dare to be Uncommon and Hold the Rope,” Jones said. “I think our team will surprise people this year. We are a unit that is determined to be great. We are a scrappy team that will fight to the end. We are looking forward to competing for a district title.”

Jones said the team would play the season with a strong motivation.

“As an athlete, you always have a chip on your shoulder,” Jones said. “We are striving to be great. In today’s society you have to prove yourself everyday you wake up. No matter what you did yesterday, you have to do it again today so the chip is always there.”

Senior offensive lineman Steven Nirenberg believes his team can be special. The 17-year-old Coconut Creek resident has been on the team all four years and believes an undefeated season is in the cards when the games start to count.

“I believe we can go 10-0 this year,” Nirenberg said. “It is a new system and we all believe what coach Jones is bringing to the table. The schedule is very winnable and I think we just have the fire in us to go 10-0.”