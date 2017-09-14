CRIME WATCH

Posted on 14 September 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Aug. 28: A man reported that $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from his apartment at 4389 SW 10 Pl.

Aug. 29: A burglary of a business was reported at 900 SE 8 Ave. A man reported that a person he knows stole items from his cargo container in the parking lot of the business.

Aug. 29: A burglary of a business was reported at 4100 N. Powerline Rd. Someone broke into a business and stole items.

Aug. 30: A man handed his cellphone to a man who said he wanted to use it. The man then took the phone and ran off. The phone was valued at $500 and the incident was reported at 299 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Sept.1: A Toyota Corolla was stolen from Broward Health North at 201 E. Sample Rd.

Lighthouse Point

Aug. 18: A male subject was trespassed from a store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. after he admitted to taking items and concealing them in a bag. The items were recovered.

Aug. 24: A 2016 Mazda 3 was not returned per a rental agreement to 3400 N. Federal Hwy. Numerous attempts to reach the subject were unsuccessful. Subsequently, police reached the subject who said the vehicle was involved in an accident and was towed. The rental car agency has since confirmed the vehicle was in their possession.

Aug. 23: Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at a store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. The store manager said the man was walking around with a bag in his hand full of items and had other items in his hand. He did not walk past any points of sale; however, the subject was trespassed from the store.