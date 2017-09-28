CRIME WATCH

Deerfield Beach

Sept. 12: A man reported that a man stole 10 packs of beer and basic T-shirts from the Second Avenue Deli at 111 SE 2 Ave. The man was stopped by police and said he wanted to sell the items for crack cocaine. The owner of the deli declined prosecution but requested that he be given a trespass warning and not to return.

Sept. 14: A woman reported her wallet stolen at 1337 S. Military Tr.

Sept. 15: Someone stole two lower propeller units from two outboard engines at 3500 SW 14 St.

Sept. 15: A man entered a home at 617 SE 13 Ave. and stole a flat screen television and two DVD players.

Sept. 15: A woman reported her engagement ring stolen from 3748 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

 Sept. 1: Police found an abandoned 2002 Mercury Cougar at 2741 Marina Cir. Nothing appeared to be taken.

Sept. 1: Police observed a white male walking from an entrance at 2741 Carambola Cir. S. and acting suspiciously. The store owner wanted him trespassed.

 Sept. 1: The victim, who lives in the 3900 block of NE 42 St., had his identity compromised as a male subject attempted to purchase a motorcycle in Miami and used the victim’s name, driver’s license and social security number.

