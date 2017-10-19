HAPPENINGS

Posted on 19 October 2017 by LeslieM

3rd Annual Women’s Expo

Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Royal Fiesta

1680 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come meet some local women professionals. This is the perfect time to mingle with business professionals. This event is presented by the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call Daisja Brinson at 954-427-1050.

Girl Scout Patch Up for Safety

Friday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to noon

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Fire Station 102

1401 SW 11 Way

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

A free and interactive educational event geared towards the Brownie and Junior Girl Scout troops that teaches participants the skills needed to meet the requirements for the Girl Scout Safety Award Pin and First Aid Badges. Safety stations will include first aid emergencies & 911, exit drills in the home, natural disaster preparation, school & bicycle safety and community safety planning. To register for this event, call 954-831-8236 or email firerescue_publiceducation@sheriff.org.

Deerfield Beach Rotary Golf Tournament

Friday, Oct. 20, noon (registration), 1 p.m. (tee off)

Greg Norman course at Pompano Municipal Golf Course

1101 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Besides having fun on the links, there is also dinner, silent auction, 50/50, raffles and more. For more information, call Avis Swenson at 954-360-5247.

Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk

Saturday, Oct. 21, 6:30 a.m. (registration)

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Come together with survivors, caregivers, men and women from all walks of life who are passionate about saving lives from Breast Cancer. The walk will start at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Katie Mixon at SouthPalmBeachFLStrides@cancer.org or call 561-650-0119.

Breast Cancer Awareness & Survivors Celebration

Saturday, Oct. 21, 7 a.m. to noon

The Church of The Living God

176 SW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the Church of The Living God for their annual Breast Cancer Awareness & Survivors Celebration walk. There will be free food, music and a bounce house! From 7 to 8 a.m. will be registration, from 8:10 to 9:10 a.m. will be the awareness walk, 9:30 to 10 a.m. there will be refreshments and, at 10:30 a.m. to noon, they will celebrate and honor the survivors. Free. For more information, call Janice Tigner at 954-715-9963.

17th Annual Health & Wellness Expo

Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Health Screenings will include Balance, Blood Pressure, Body Mass Index, Carotid Artery, Cholesterol, Glucose, Hearing, Vision and Skin Cancer. Flu shots will be administered by Walgreens (registration required, call 954-480-4449). Door prizes and entertainment. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. For more information, call 954-480-4446.

6th Annual Brazilian Festival

Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. (gates open)

Community Park

820 NE 18 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy some great Brazilian music, watch the carnival parade, browse through vendor booths, try the food; this is a great community event that celebrates Brazilian culture. For a schedule line-up, visit www.BrazilianFestPompano.org .

Light of Unity Festival

Sunday, Oct. 22, 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Carolina Club

3001 N. Rock Island Rd.

Margate, FL 33063

The Baha’is of Deerfield Beach marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i’ faith. Event includes luncheon and video about the life of Baha’u’llah.

Save the Date : Toys 4 Tots Collection

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Myer’s Insurance Agency, Inc.

703 S. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Its pumpkin season and Myer’s Insurance Agency is happy to sponsor their 8th year collecting Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. As an official drop-off location, please bring your new unwrapped toys to their office beginning Nov. 1 to Dec. 13. Help make 2017 their best year yet!

First Annual Ryan Owens Memorial Run

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m.

The beach across from the Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441