HAPPENINGS

3rd Annual Women’s Expo
Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Royal Fiesta
1680 SE 3 Ct.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Come meet some local women professionals. This is the perfect time to mingle with business professionals. This event is presented by the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call Daisja Brinson at 954-427-1050.
Girl Scout Patch Up for Safety
Friday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Fire Station 102
1401 SW 11 Way
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
A free and interactive educational event geared towards the Brownie and Junior Girl Scout troops that teaches participants the skills needed to meet the requirements for the Girl Scout Safety Award Pin and First Aid Badges. Safety stations will include first aid emergencies & 911, exit drills in the home, natural disaster preparation, school & bicycle safety and community safety planning. To register for this event, call 954-831-8236 or email firerescue_publiceducation@sheriff.org.
Deerfield Beach Rotary Golf Tournament
Friday, Oct. 20, noon (registration), 1 p.m. (tee off)
Greg Norman course at Pompano Municipal Golf Course
1101 N. Federal Hwy.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Besides having fun on the links, there is also dinner, silent auction, 50/50, raffles and more. For more information, call Avis Swenson at 954-360-5247.
Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk
Saturday, Oct. 21, 6:30 a.m. (registration)
Mizner Park Amphitheater
590 Plaza Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Come together with survivors, caregivers, men and women from all walks of life who are passionate about saving lives from Breast Cancer. The walk will start at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Katie Mixon at SouthPalmBeachFLStrides@cancer.org or call 561-650-0119.
Breast Cancer Awareness & Survivors Celebration
Saturday, Oct. 21, 7 a.m. to noon
The Church of The Living God
176 SW 6 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Join the Church of The Living God for their annual Breast Cancer Awareness & Survivors Celebration walk. There will be free food, music and a bounce house! From 7 to 8 a.m. will be registration, from 8:10 to 9:10 a.m. will be the awareness walk, 9:30 to 10 a.m. there will be refreshments and, at 10:30 a.m. to noon, they will celebrate and honor the survivors. Free. For more information, call Janice Tigner at 954-715-9963.
17th Annual Health & Wellness Expo
Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Center for Active Aging
227 NW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Health Screenings will include Balance, Blood Pressure, Body Mass Index, Carotid Artery, Cholesterol, Glucose, Hearing, Vision and Skin Cancer. Flu shots will be administered by Walgreens (registration required, call 954-480-4449). Door prizes and entertainment. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. For more information, call 954-480-4446.
6th Annual Brazilian Festival
Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. (gates open)
Community Park
820 NE 18 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Enjoy some great Brazilian music, watch the carnival parade, browse through vendor booths, try the food; this is a great community event that celebrates Brazilian culture. For a schedule line-up, visit www.BrazilianFestPompano.org.
Light of Unity Festival
Sunday, Oct. 22, 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Carolina Club
3001 N. Rock Island Rd.
Margate, FL 33063
The Baha’is of Deerfield Beach marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i’ faith. Event includes luncheon and video about the life of Baha’u’llah.
Save the Date: Toys 4 Tots Collection
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Myer’s Insurance Agency, Inc.
703 S. Federal Hwy.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Its pumpkin season and Myer’s Insurance Agency is happy to sponsor their 8th year collecting Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. As an official drop-off location, please bring your new unwrapped toys to their office beginning Nov. 1 to Dec. 13. Help make 2017 their best year yet!
First Annual Ryan Owens Memorial Run
Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m.
The beach across from the Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Presented by the City of Deerfield Beach and the Naked Warrior Project, this event is a four-mile beach run to celebrate and honor the life of SOCS (SEAL) William Ryan Owens, who was killed in combat in Yemen on Jan. 29, 2017. The kid’s fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m. The finish line festival will feature food trucks and a beer garden for race participants. To register online, visit www.active.com/deerfield-beach-fl/running/trail-heads/ryan-owens-memorial-run-2017. For the video of Ryan Owens, visit www.DFB.City. For more information about the race and other memorial events or to become a sponsor, please go to www.nakedwarriorproject.org.