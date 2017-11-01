CRIME WATCH

Posted on 01 November 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 17: It was reported that $27,950 worth of lawn equipment was stolen from GRC Landscaping at 4100 Powerline Rd.

Oct. 17: A woman reported that her home at 3385 SW 1 Ct. was burglarized.

Oct. 17: A man reported that his home at 4188 NW 5 Dr. was burglarized. Firearms, jewelry and more than $3,000 were stolen.

Oct. 18: Someone entered a car parked at 4131 NW 1 St. and stole a wallet with $10.

Oct. 18: Someone stole a car that had been parked at 424 Lock Rd.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 9: The victim at 2221 NE 40 Ct. received a message from someone claiming to be from Apple Care who said the victim’s iPad was hacked. The victim was told she would be reimbursed with $2,000 if she paid $1,400 in iTunes gift cards. After purchasing the gift cards, she was told she needed to provide more money on a credit card. The victim became suspicious and contacted police.

Oct. 9: Someone stole a license plate off a 1979 Kawasaki motorcycle at 4440 NE 29 Ave.

Oct. 12: Police responded to a smoke alarm fire at 3500 NE 31 Ave. The Fire Department was already on the scene. The garage door was open and Fire Dept. personnel were inside.