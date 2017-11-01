CRIME WATCH

Posted on 01 November 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 17: It was reported that $27,950 worth of lawn equipment was stolen from GRC Landscaping at 4100 Powerline Rd.

Oct. 17: A woman reported that her home at 3385 SW 1 Ct. was burglarized.

Oct. 17: A man reported that his home at 4188 NW 5 Dr. was burglarized. Firearms, jewelry and more than $3,000 were stolen.

Oct. 18: Someone entered a car parked at 4131 NW 1 St. and stole a wallet with $10.

Oct. 18: Someone stole a car that had been parked at 424 Lock Rd.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 9: The victim at 2221 NE 40 Ct. received a message from someone claiming to be from Apple Care who said the victim’s iPad was hacked. The victim was told she would be reimbursed with $2,000 if she paid $1,400 in iTunes gift cards. After purchasing the gift cards, she was told she needed to provide more money on a credit card. The victim became suspicious and contacted police.

Oct. 9: Someone stole a license plate off a 1979 Kawasaki motorcycle at 4440 NE 29 Ave.

Oct. 12: Police responded to a smoke alarm fire at 3500 NE 31 Ave. The Fire Department was already on the scene. The garage door was open and Fire Dept. personnel were inside.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER