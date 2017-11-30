CRIME WATCH

Posted on 30 November 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Nov. 14: When a man gave a hitchhiker a ride, the hitchhiker pointed a gun at the driver and demanded to be taken to a warehouse. The gunman forced the driver to watch him and a young woman do drugs. The gunman then left. The incident was reported at 321 NW 3 Ave.

Nov. 14: A man reported that his former business partner used his personal credit card to pay an $859.24 phone bill. The incident was reported at 1015 E. Cypress Dr.

Nov. 14: A man who is now in police custody stole another man’s cell phone. The incident was reported at 2400 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Nov. 14: A man said two women attacked him with a board and stole his wallet with $80. The incident was reported at 321 NW 3 Ave.

Nov. 14: A woman reported her cell phone stolen and said she believes it was stolen by her friend’s grandson at 217 NE 23 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 8: The victim said he found the lights to his business at 2028 NE 36 St. on after it was closed the day before. He also discovered the computers were turned around and cables unplugged to an x-ray machine. The coffee maker was warm. The victim believes a former business owner may be responsible.

Nov. 8: The victim said boarding stairs were missing from a boat at 2701 NE 42 St. The victim was out of town since March.

Nov. 10: Police responded to a boat fire at 2421 NE 27 St. The victim said 30 minutes prior to the fire he had connected a battery to a charger. The victim attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose. The damage was estimated at $100,000.