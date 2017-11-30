HAPPENINGS

Posted on 30 November 2017 by LeslieM

Riptide Music Festival

Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park

1100 Seabreeze Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Cage The Elephant, Weezer, Andrew Mcmahon, Boyz II Men, Salt-n-Pepa, Loverboy and more will be playing at this 2-day event. Shuttle parking lots open at 10 a.m. Saturday & Sunday. On Sunday, showtimes will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.riptidefest.com/tickets .

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy breakfast, photos with Santa, arts & crafts. Family of four is $10 with $5 each additional person. Organized by Deerfield Beach Historical Society. For more information, call 954-429-0378 or visit www.deerfield-history.com .

Ocean Way Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 2, 5 to 9 p.m.

International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City for the Annual Deerfield Beach Ocean Way Holiday Celebration. Bring the entire family out for a magical evening. Enjoy musical performances, kids activities, photos with Santa, tasty holiday treats, ice skating by the ocean and snow showering all night! For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Cocktails with Santa

Thursday, Dec. 7, 6 to 9 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Enjoy some libations and good company. Holiday foods and sweet treats. $20 donation. Extra fee to take pics with Santa. R.S.V.P. to judithofdfb@gmail.com.

Yuletide Parade

Thursday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.

McNab Park

2250 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Yuletide Parade is back on Atlantic Boulevard! They are looking for parade participants. The parade will be starting from Riverside Drive, heading west on Atlantic Boulevard and ending at McNab Park with a holiday celebration to include children’s activities, inflatable slides, glitter tattoos, and, of course, Santa Claus! Mayor Lamar Fisher will light the community Yuletide Tree to officially ring in the holiday season in Pompano Beach. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Save the Date: ABC Safe Boating Class

Saturday, Dec. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail and Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

This class includes learning what to do in emergencies and basic seamanship education. You will receive your Boating Certificate and Florida boating education card upon completion. The class fee, which includes a boating text book, is $25 per person for Broward Residents and $60 for all others. For more information or to register, visit www.pompanosafeboating.com or call 754-444-1470.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 to 11 a.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

He’s making his list and checking it twice! This is your chance to eat breakfast and play games with Santa Claus. Please consider donating a toy for the less fortunate. $7 for admission. For more information, call 954-786-4111.